ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscopes Feb. 16, 2022: The Weeknd, bounce ideas around in your head for a while

By Eugenia Last
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: The Weeknd, 32; Elizabeth Olsen, 33; Ice-T, 64; LeVar Burton, 65. Happy Birthday: Bounce ideas around in your head for a while. Consider the pros and cons, and come up with the best approach to life, love and happiness. A look at the past will help...

www.advocate-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Dream Big! Your February Horoscope Has You Reaching For The Stars

It’s no secret that 2022 has been kind of disappointing so far. After all, we’ve been dealing with both Venus *and* Mercury retrograde, so it only makes sense. But you shouldn’t take it to heart, because your February 2022 horoscope is here and things are finally starting to look up! Embrace what Aquarius season has to teach you, because this visionary, slightly eccentric air sign is all about building a stronger future. This month has so much potential, and you’re ready to hit the ground running. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise, guiding you toward innovation and...
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Kicks Off With A Majorly Impactful New Moon

Your weekly horoscope for January 31-February 6, 2022 is here—and a new month is almost upon us! This week opens with the New Moon in Aquarius. While it may be an awkward one in that it straddles two months, this new moon is, as always, the perfect opportunity to set your intentions for the upcoming month. Given Aquarius’ association with associates, the collective might benefit from contemplating the connections they’d like to make in February. Beyond the new moon, we’ll also being seeing the long-awaited end to Mercury retrograde on Thursday. However, before you jump for joy, keep in mind that we’re not out...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo, Your February Horoscope Says You Can’t Ignore Those Red Flags

This month, you’re getting to know your relationships on a much deeper level, Leo! As a matter of fact, your Leo February 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to dive into the dynamics you share with your partners, both romantic and platonic. On February 1, the new moon in Aquarius will spark something new in your relationships, infusing your connections with harmony and dedication. However, as the sun in Aquarius joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may realize that ignoring red flags is no longer an option. You’re ready to demand the respect and commitment you deserve! If you’ve...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 2/14/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Something that should have been approved is sent back for a new draft. Take this opportunity to pick over details. At least three can be reworked to your advantage. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You gave up on seeing any money from a...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Ice T#Aries#Leo
Elite Daily

The Past, Present, And Future Are Intersecting In Your Weekly Horoscope

Ever since the new year began, the energy has been listless and slow, to say the least. There may have been times it felt like walking through Jell-o. Mercury and Venus have been retrograding at the same time, bringing you back in touch with your past and laying down obstacles rather than clearing pathways. There may still be unfinished business to tend to before you can truly move forward, so be patient. Luckily, the energy is beginning to shift in your January 24, 2022 weekly horoscope, so make sure your seatbelt is fastened.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Involves A Few Money Moves

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Sagittarius! As your Sagittarius February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel the urge to learn new things and engage in stimulating discourse. After all, a new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may struggle to connect with your ability to express yourself and speak your mind. Remember—there’s no such thing as a stupid question. You may start feeling a...
LIFESTYLE
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 10, 202

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you’re in a practical frame of mind, especially about making plans. You will ponder opportunities and think about your long-term goals. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced if you have the chance, because they might help you.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Cosmopolitan

The New Moon in Aquarius Is Helping Out Your Love Life

New Moons are a window of time dedicated to renewal and rejuvenation. They’re an optimum time for making matches on dating apps or giving your number to that cutie at your local coffee shop. Just make sure you don’t too move fast, because the energy of this New Moon won’t reward haste.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Gemini, February 2022

The sun in fellow air sign Aquarius finds you in a free-spirited and adventurous mood!. The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and learning, making it an exciting time to explore the world and dive deeper into your studies. The new moon in Aquarius arrives on February 1, which can mark the beginning of an exciting experience; perhaps you’ll go someplace inspiring or discover a new topic you want to learn more about. A eureka moment may arrive during this new moon, as you realize something new about the world, and it’s also an exciting moment to promote your work. This new moon might find you publishing or sharing something with the world.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 13th February to 19th February, 2022

The last days of Aquarius season are upon us. But the Aquarian influence on our collective is far from over, heralded by Mercury’s ingress into Aquarius on the 14th — just in time to add something eclectic and unexpected to our Valentine’s Day plans. Of course, with Pluto making a trine to the true node in Taurus within the same hour, what’s unsaid is just as likely to make itself known as what’s proclaimed. As is the case with many a difficult climb to a desired destination, finding sure footing often requires uncovering compromised ground. The Sun squares the true node in Taurus on the 15th, lighting the difficult way with a renewed sense of inquiry. There’s a sense here that each step is part of a larger discovery, that guarantees are hard to come by precisely because any guarantee made on compromised terms is compromised from the start. That to move forward is to relinquish certainty in exchange for something like faith. Even if it’s the simple recognition that if everything is connected, and if we change everything we touch, then some kind of change is always afoot. Venus touches Mars in Capricorn on the 16th, just hours before the full moon in Leo, adding will and devotion to whatever faith we mean to cultivate in ourselves, our role, our province. In many ways, a Leo moon is a time of gathering: gathering your people and your strength, gathering yourself in your own arms, gathering around a fire that’s meant to keep the whole house warm. Meanwhile, the next day, Jupiter in Pisces makes a sextile to Uranus, a tricky aspect that facilitates a shift, whether one is prepared for it or not. Perhaps the theme of expecting the unexpected is rightly reiterated here. Especially as we prepared for Pisces season, which arrives on our shores on the 18th with its own set of surprises.
LIFESTYLE
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy