Here’s How To Make Your Pilates Bicycle Form Even Better

The portion of the Pilates class when you're sweating and trying not to look at the clock always seems to be when the instructor (IRL or virtually) has you try the bicycle move. You know, to test your strength (both emotionally and physically). Sometimes the movement makes you feel like a turtle flipped on its back, trying with all its might to right itself. But if you feel like that, there are ways to improve your form. These changes can help you feel more control and actually target the muscles you're attempting to engage. If you're ready to reduce that stuck-turtle-feeling, you're in luck. On this recent episode of The Right Way, Chloe De Winter, Pilates instructor and founder of Go with Chlo, walks you through doing the Pilates bicycle move just right.