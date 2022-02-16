ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Eric Leitzen: Stuck in the middle

La Crosse Tribune
 2 days ago

Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right. We've got the Democrats, who are saying you're just going to have to suffer because you should have recognized that they were right and done whatever they say; and you have the Republicans, who are saying you should suffer...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dothan Eagle

What’s the word?

I read a statistic suggesting that the average person hears or reads about 100,000 words per day. Those words were among the thousands I read on the internet, so I’m going to go out on a limb and say they’re probably not accurate. After all, I’ve been told that 78.6 percent of all statistics are made up on the spot and presented with confidence, so there’s that.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Johnny Appleseed
Person
George Washington
Person
Ayn Rand
The Register-Mail

Sallee Wade: Beyond stuck thinking

Beyond the war between "us" and "them" lies the possibility of something new; something innovative, creative and helpful to humankind. Yet even though we all breathe the same air, we humans cling to dangerously stuck ideas regarding "we the people" vs. "them the enemy." Dr. Deepak Chopra calls this "CONTRACTED...
YOGA
La Crosse Tribune

Esther J. Cepeda: School Board can be a grind -- especially for women

Back in 2017, mere months after President Donald Trump took office, the education website "The 74" published a pie-in-the-sky editorial. It suggested the same political activism that sent millions of women to the streets of Washington, D.C., that winter could be harnessed to feed a school board-based pipeline for local and national legislative roles.
EDUCATION
La Crosse Tribune

John Udell: My unearned white privilege kept me standing

On Saturday, Feb. 5, my wife and I attended the La Crosse Community Theatre’s production of “The Mountaintop,” a poignant fictional reenactment of the last night of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life, set in his room at the Memphis, Tenn., Lorraine Motel where he was assassinated in 1968.
LA CROSSE, WI
Slate

How the Enemy Is Decided

In March of 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning, I wrote about the strange metaphors that began circulating as Americans—mostly though not exclusively conservative Americans—tried to figure out how to confront the coming threat. These particular metaphors were slapdash and prideful and aspirational and just bafflingly inadequate: They positioned the virus as the enemy and resisting it as continuing, uncowed, to eat at restaurants. Gathering at football games became heroic and dancing in bars patriotic. Fun was war in these language games, and precautions were tantamount to cowardice or, worse, retreat. I condemned that rhetoric at the time. It seemed like an unhelpful model for American resilience, one obviously rooted in a post-9/11 era that equated shopping for stuff you want with patriotically resisting terror. But that moment turned out to be a blip I’m now a little nostalgic for.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy