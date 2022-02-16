Eric Leitzen: Stuck in the middle

In March of 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning, I wrote about the strange metaphors that began circulating as Americans—mostly though not exclusively conservative Americans—tried to figure out how to confront the coming threat. These particular metaphors were slapdash and prideful and aspirational and just bafflingly inadequate: They positioned the virus as the enemy and resisting it as continuing, uncowed, to eat at restaurants. Gathering at football games became heroic and dancing in bars patriotic. Fun was war in these language games, and precautions were tantamount to cowardice or, worse, retreat. I condemned that rhetoric at the time. It seemed like an unhelpful model for American resilience, one obviously rooted in a post-9/11 era that equated shopping for stuff you want with patriotically resisting terror. But that moment turned out to be a blip I’m now a little nostalgic for.

