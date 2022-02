Ozzy Osbourne wasn't entirely directionless in the early 2000s, but he was navigating a complicated path. The Black Sabbath singer hadn't released any solo material since 1995's Ozzmosis, and although he was penning new songs, he was also flirting with the idea of a Black Sabbath reunion. He also found himself without his longtime songwriting collaborator, guitarist Zakk Wylde, who had been replaced in Osbourne's band by Joe Holmes in 1995. Osbourne tried a little of everything — different songwriters, different guitars, different tunings.

