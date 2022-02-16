ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Temps in the 40s today, rain and wind early Friday morning

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said after a day of sunny...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
MyWabashValley.com

Cold weekend, big storm next week.

Clearing late Saturday night with a low of 12. Cold with afternoon scattered snow showers Sunday. The high 25. A cold weekend will see temperatures roller coaster next week. Midweek storm is tracking farther south now. We will see rain move in Wednesday, then colder air could make for a wintry mix before we see all snow on the backside of system.
CBS 46

Forecast: Sunny and cool weekend ahead

It will be clear and cold Friday night. The temperature plummets to the 20s and low 30s by dawn on Saturday. We will enjoy a lot of sunshine both days this weekend, and it will get a bit milder by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks unsettled with showers possible on a few days during the workweek.
#Heavy Rain#Meteorologist
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WGAU

Snow storm to hammer East Coast with blizzard conditions

NEW YORK — Millions of Americans are bracing for a snow storm that's expected to hammer the East Coast with blizzard conditions this weekend. Blizzard warnings are in effect from coastal Virginia up to Maine, including several major cities such as Ocean City, Atlantic City, Boston and Portland. Seventeen states, from the Carolinas to Maine, are on alert for a strong nor'easter to blast coastal areas with heavy snow and gusty winds.
KETV.com

Chilly, breezy midweek, snow stays south Thursday

Feeling like the 20s and 30s Wednesday with the chilly north wind keeping up. Even colder temperatures are on the way Thursday with snow staying well off to the south of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
Daily Voice

Powerful Storm Nears In Northeast

Get your candles out and park away from the trees — another powerful storm bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and downpours is heading toward the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, forecasters say. Breezy gusts will be increase during the day on Thursday leading up to the strongest...
