Concussion Protocol Leads To Bizarre Scene With Igor Shesterkin Late In Bruins-Rangers Game

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
Igor Shesterkin (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS) — A bizarre scene played out on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with a concussion spotter pulling Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin from the game several minutes after a collision in the crease, only for Shesterkin to make a rapid return to the ice in time to lead the Rangers to a shootout victory over the Bruins.

The collision took place 2:48 into overtime, with the game tied at 1-1. Craig Smith crashed into Shesterkin at the top of the crease, leading to the 26-year-old falling back into the net.

Shesterkin remained in the game for almost the entirety of the power play, yet with 41 seconds left in overtime, Shesterkin was informed that he had to leave the ice to be evaluated for a concussion.

Shesterkin appeared to be rather upset by the news, slamming his stick on the glass as he exited the playing surface.

Alexandar Georgiev replaced Shesterkin, facing no shots in his 41 seconds of action.

At that point, with the game headed to the shootout, the Bruins believed Georgiev would remain in net for the home team. Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant believed that would be the case, too.

But Shesterkin emerged from the locker room and took the ice. After a delay that involved the referees communicating with someone via headsets, Shesterkin was allowed to partake in the shootout, where he stopped seven of nine Boston attempts to secure the win.

“The team’s medical staff came up to me and they gave me a questionnaire and I filled it out pretty quickly. Luckily I got out in time to make all those saves in the shootout,” Shesterkin said through a translator after the game. “The fans just gave me so much energy, I couldn’t do anything else but save the game.”

Shesterkin vowed to never slam his stick again, but admitted to feeling a lot of frustration in the moment.

“I don’t really understand the whole point of that protocol,” he said . “There’s 40 seconds left in the overtime. Just let me finish the play and then you can do whatever protocol you feel is necessary.”

