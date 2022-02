By Tanna M. Friday, Managing Editor TRUSSVILLE — In Chinquapin, Louisianna, everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy’s beauty shop – where the women are all sass and brass and where outspoken Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to a coterie of eccentric characters. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz […]

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO