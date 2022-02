If you have played Call of Duty: Vanguard lately, you have more than likely come across some gameplay issues. Activision recently shared a statement which promises to fix the game, as well as Warzone Pacific and Modern Warfare 2019. Since then, the developers have been keeping to their promise by deploying numerous patches. Just three days after a patch which fixes bugs in the campaign, another has arrived. The latest Vanguard update continues to fix bugs in multiplayer including to weapons and bundles.

