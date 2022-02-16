ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Feinstein approval at record low in California poll

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abFgf_0eG9YBnM00

Sen. Dianne Feinstein ’s (D-Calif.) approval rating has reached a new low of 30 percent among California voters, including a notable decrease in popularity among women, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll, which the news outlet co-sponsored, found that 30 percent of California voters surveyed approve of Feinstein’s job performance in Congress. Among female voters who responded to the poll, her approval rating was at 33 percent.

The director of the IGS poll, Mark DiCamillo, told the news outlet that that it is “a very significant and ominous sign for her” to have such low favorability among California women.

Latinos, Asian Americans, those who consider themselves “strongly liberal” and voters under the age of 40 were among the 49 percent of respondents who said they disapproved of the 88-year-old California senator's job performance, the Times reported.

In comparison, when asked about Sen. Alex Padilla 's (D-Calif.) job performance in Congress, 26 percent of respondents to the poll said they disapproved, while 34 percent said they approved and 40 percent expressed no opinion.

Padilla is up for election in the 2022 midterm election, with The Cook Political Report’s latest Senate seat race ratings considering the seat to be “solid Democrat.”

The poll also found that California voters remain divided over the job that President Biden is doing, with 48 percent of those surveyed saying they disapprove and 47 percent saying they approve, the Times reported.

Vice President Harris, who previously served as a senator from the state, received lower approval ratings from Californians surveyed, with 38 percent saying they approved of the job she was doing as vice president and 46 percent saying they disapproved, according to the news outlet.

“I get the sense from our polling the state hasn’t really warmed up to her as the sitting vice president,” DiCamillo told the newspaper.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 and surveyed 8,937 registered voters in California. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden on Friday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made up his mind to move forward with an invasion of Ukraine. "As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden told reporters at the White House after delivering an update on the threat of a Russian invasion.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Elections
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Alex Padilla
The Hill

The Hill

479K+
Followers
58K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy