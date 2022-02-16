ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should You Buy fuboTV Stock Ahead of Earnings?

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is having no difficulty rapidly growing revenue and subscribers. The sports-centric streaming service is riding a powerful tailwind that's showing no signs of slowing. The underlying changes in consumer preferences for how they watch TV are likely to fuel robust growth in the industry where fuboTV operates.

As fuboTV prepares to report the fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings results on Feb. 23, fuboTV's management is discovering that its biggest challenge is controlling losses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEuSP_0eG9XGFC00

Image source: Getty Images.

fuboTV is proliferating, but can it grow sustainably?

In its most recent quarter, which ended Sept. 30, fuboTV lost $106 million on the bottom line. That's a large sum in proportion to its revenue of $157 million during the same quarter. The company's highest costs are subscriber-related expenses. These are premiums that fuboTV has agreed to pay third-party providers of content. For instance, fuboTV pays a carriage fee to Walt Disney for the rights to offer the various ESPN networks to fuboTV subscribers. Of course, fuboTV can choose not to offer specific channels, but that may cause subscribers to cancel and move to a provider that does offer popular channels.

The more likely path for fuboTV to balance its finances is to increase the prices it charges subscribers. In that regard, it may have more success. fuboTV reported preliminary fourth-quarter results on Jan. 10 that show revenue is likely to grow by 107% in Q4. Similarly, total subscribers are estimated to grow by more than 100% in Q4. The explosive growth in revenue and subscribers means that fuboTV could raise prices and still achieve healthier expansion with more minor losses on the bottom line.

There is undoubtedly plenty of runway for growth. Its most recently updated subscriber figure now exceeds 1.1 million. But that's just a fraction of the over 72 million households that subscribe to traditional cable. Furthermore, fuboTV is growing multiples faster than its streaming competition. It all points to fuboTV's potential to increase prices and sustain robust top-line and subscriber growth. I do say "potential," because too big of a price increase could backfire and cause new customers to choose competitors and existing customers to not renew.

The convenience advantage a streaming Live TV service offers over cable TV could also be a risk. Cable TV providers often ask customers to sign lengthy contracts, which hit consumers with hefty fees for canceling and switching companies. Streaming services can be started with a few clicks, no professional installation required, and no contracts. The downside is that they can be easily be canceled with a few clicks too.

Is fuboTV stock a buy?

The stock has taken a beating -- its price is down 77% in the last year and 33% since the start of 2022 . The crash has it selling at a price-to-sales ratio of 2.5, near its lowest ever.

The massive losses on the bottom line are concerning, but it is getting results in the form of over 100% rates of revenue and subscriber growth. It can choose to raise prices, which might slow growth, to put itself on a sustainable path. Therein lies a significant risk -- how much will growth slow down if fuboTV raises prices?

Whether an investment decision is made before or after it reports Q4 earnings, fuboTV stock offers investors a reasonable risk versus reward . The opportunity -- over 72 million cable households -- is big enough to justify taking the risk with fuboTV.

10 stocks we like better than fuboTV, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and fuboTV, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian owns Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Walt Disney and fuboTV, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Some companies are poised to deliver market-beating results and stock returns for decades to come. Finding these long-term winners and holding on to your shares through turbulent times is the recipe for life-changing investing success. Alphabet and Roku tick all the right boxes to make them look like long-term winners.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Stock#Tv Streaming#Fubotv#Fubo#Getty Images#Espn
Motley Fool

Could Bitcoin Hit $200,000 in 2022?

Managing Partner at Fundstrat Global Advisor, Tom Lee, has a $200K price target for Bitcoin, but a lot would have to happen to hit that this year. Bitcoin's current price action is trading at a 35% discount off its peak. More than 90% of all Bitcoin coins have been mined,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock That Just Grew Sales by 264%

Upstart generated triple-digit percentage growth in all the places that matter in 2021. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to transform the way we do business. Aside from the obvious benefits of its predictive abilities, the technology is also capable of completing complex tasks in a fraction of the time humans would take, and with far less input.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies: Are They Buys?

Decentraland ranks as the biggest metaverse cryptocurrency by market cap. The Sandbox is a little smaller but could grow as it moves to a layer-2 network. Axie Infinity has been the biggest winner of the three over the past 12 months. Two of the hottest areas over the past year...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down 20% to 77% to Buy Now

Disney posted record revenue and high subscriber growth in the first fiscal quarter of 2022. fuboTV's revenue is increasing, and it needs to boost profits. Investors are underestimating Netflix's long-term subscriber growth. It hasn't been a great year so far for growth stocks. After massive valuation spikes and general macroeconomic...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 2 Monster Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Shiba Inu skyrocketed in 2021, but the meme token has since lost 65% of its value. Solana is one of the world’s fastest and cheapest blockchains, and its latest innovation, Solana Pay, could disrupt the financial industry. Chainlink makes it possible to bring real-world data onto any blockchain, thereby...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy During a Sell-Off

Alteryx is a data analytics disruptor with lots of upside potential. Block is a proven fintech leader that could keep climbing. Salesforce.com is a stable cloud business with a more reasonable valuation. The best investors view stock market corrections as opportunities. When prices come down temporarily, investors can buy on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Reasons Not to Sign Up for Amazon Prime

You may want to save your money and use it elsewhere. Amazon Prime is a convenient service that offers free two-day shipping. Due to rising costs, supply chain issues, and competitors upping their game, you may not get your money's worth. Some people consider Amazon Prime a lifeline of sorts...
SHOPPING
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
164K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy