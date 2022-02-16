ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nato sees no sign of Russian ‘de-escalation’ on Ukraine border, secretary-general says

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Nato has not seen any sign of de-escalation on the Ukraine border, Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Despite the suggestion that Russia has reduced their military presence, Nato's secretary-general believes the Kremlin is instead continuing to build up troops.

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about the readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground," Mr Stoltenberg said.

"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues to military build-up."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Secretary General#De Escalation#Russian#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

509K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy