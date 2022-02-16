ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer co-hosting Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Amy Schumer has been announced as the host of the Oscars , along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall .

It was widely reported on Mondaythat the trio would be hosting the event, and Good Morning America confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Trainwreck actress Amy, 40, shared the news on Instagram and celebrated her prestigious gig in the caption. "Let's goooooooo!!!!!

“Honored to be performing with these legends @iamwandasykes and @morereginahall this was my big news.”

She added: “Mama I made it! Thanks @theacademy and mad genius @willpowerpacker'".

Sign up to our free newsletters here

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Amy Schumer's food poisoning story makes Ellen DeGeneres laugh

Amy Schumer thought her relationship was over after a vacation gone wrong. In a clip from her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Monday, Schumer shares the very un-romantic story of her recent Paris vacation with her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch. While in the city of love, the duo caught food poisoning, and unfortunately, they only had one bathroom — and it wasn’t soundproof.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Wanda Sykes
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Mondaythat#Good Morning America#Trainwreck#Morereginahall#Willpowerpacker
Radar Online.com

'90s Bombshell Bridget Fonda's Husband Danny Elfman Disappears, 68-Year-Old Trades In Clean-Cut Image For Shocking Body Tattoos

Bridget Fonda isn't the only one in her marriage that's made changes! The '90s sex icon's husband Danny Elfman is totally unrecognizable!. The 68-year-old composer — who was once as clean-cut as they come — has adopted the rockstar lifestyle for his final curtain call. Days after Fonda was spotted for the first time in 12 years, Elfman reemerged and his transformation will shock you.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Calls out Hoda Kotb's Breakup After Ben Affleck Questions

Jennifer Lopez isn't afraid to call out her famous interviewers! The actress stopped by the TODAY Show to promote her new romantic comedy Marry Me on Thursday proved that she can dish It out with the best of them. In the film, Lopez plays a pop star who agrees to marry a fan (Owen Wilson) after suffering from a high-profile breakup. According to Lopez, making the film was "very meta" in the wake of rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son, 18, Dating Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris, 19 — See Their Cute PDA Photo

Ryder Robinson made his romance with Iris Apatow Instagram official, and their famous moms Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann approved!. Kate Hudson‘s son Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating someone who also has familial ties to Hollywood. The teenager revealed on Instagram Tuesday, Feb. 15 that he’s in a relationship with Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 49. Iris is also the younger sister of actress Maude Apatow, 24, who plays Lexi on Euphoria.
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Admits There Are Real Housewives He Hates And Shares Why He Won't Follow Any Of 'Em On Instagram

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Hulu's Pam & Tommy reportedly has been "very painful" for Pamela Anderson

A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the former Baywatch star isn't happy with the Hulu limited series starring Lily James and her and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. "The upcoming Pam & Tommy Hulu series has been very painful for Pamela Anderson and for anyone that loves her," the source tells E.T. "It is shocking that this series is allowed to happen without her approval."
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

509K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy