Environment

Storm Dudley: Winds blow sand on Tynemouth beach as strong winds hit north of England

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Video footage shows strong winds blowing sand on Tynemouth beach as storm Dudley hits the north of England .

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for high winds, effective across the country.

The storm may cause danger to life and “damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” the forecaster warned.

Paramedics in parts of England have warned people against going outdoors this afternoon as Storm Dudley sweeps in.

Amber and yellow warnings will be in place in the UK from 3pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

The Independent

