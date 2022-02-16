ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Extremely Deadly Spider Found in Box of Grapes at Grocery Store

By Orlando Jenkinson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

One of the deadliest spiders in the world has been found in a box of grapes at a local grocery store.

The redback spider, a cousin of the black widow that can kill with its venom, was found in a punnet of grapes purchased at a Woolworths store in Sydney, Australia .

Images posted by the 9News website showed the spider inside the plastic packaging on the grapes. The scarlet band across its abdomen that identifies the species was clearly visible.

Redback spiders are considered one of the most poisonous arachnids on Earth. Also known as the Australian Black Widow, they are related to the similarly dangerous black widow spiders found in North America.

The spider was found in late January just days before redback spiders were also found in packages of grapes bought north of Sydney, on the border between Queensland and New South Wales states.

Phil Bonjovi told 9News his wife had found the spider a day after the couple purchased the grapes. She saw it as she reached for them in their fridge. "She put the box straight out of the front door when she saw it," Bonjovi said. "She's not a big fan of spiders."

While a bite from a redback spider can be fatal, there have been no reported deaths from the species since 1979. An effective antivenom for redback spider bites was introduced in Australia in 1956. Only bites from female redbacks are dangerous but females typically stay in their funnel-shaped webs.

Redback spider bites happen frequently in Australia during the summer months when they are most active. The Australian Museum said that around 250 redback spider bites become serious enough to require antivenom treatment every year.

Common symptoms of redback bites include pain which can become severe, sweating in particular around where the bite happened, nausea and vomiting.

Woolworths run grocery stores across Australia. The company apologized to the Bonjovi couple and said they were not the only fresh fruit supplier impacted by rogue spiders like redbacks entering retail produce.

"We take food safety very seriously and are working closely with our suppliers on this industry-wide issue, to ensure the quality of grapes are up to our standards when packed," a spokesperson told 9News.

Redback spiders typically favor drier habitats and are often found close to human settlements underneath rocks or in trash bins or sheds.

They eat a variety of prey including other, bigger spiders like the trapdoor spider, crickets and even small lizards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdyrS_0eG9VkAm00

Comments / 320

meditation sleep
2d ago

I'm finding this story on "local" feed.. seriously??? down under is thousands of miles from me.. I was gonna quit being grapes for a minute 😂

Reply(8)
31
Kenneth Allen Henke
2d ago

that's not anything new, when I worked in produce I used to come across some dangerous insects from other countries to

Reply(9)
48
just a nobody
2d ago

if you read the article it was found in Australia and the spider lives in Australia yet look at these comments 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(5)
32
Related
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Grapes#Redback Spider#Lizards#Woolworths#9news#The Australian Museum
99.9 KTDY

Stop Drinking Leftover Water From Soft Plastic Bottles

Health experts are warning you and me to stop drinking leftover water that may be in the soft plastic bottles. Yes, we are all guilty of cracking a new bottle of water open, and then minutes/hours later you come back to that bottle to resume drinking it. Well, now health...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Sydney
101.5 WPDH

Pet Owners Beware: These Predators Caught on Camera in the Hudson Valley

Ever since bringing our puppy, Arthur, home, I've become a changed man. Never in my life would I have expected to excitedly give his bathroom details to my wife, or to get emotional when I hear that he made his first friend at daycare, yet here I am. I've also become increasingly aware of all the dangers that threaten his tiny existence. There are small things, like our two front stairs that he's still trying to figure out how to climb without faceplanting, but there are also some more serious obstacles to his wellbeing, and even his life.
HUDSON, NY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists revealed 4 colors to wear to avoid mosquito bites

A study revealed a new way to keep, mosquitoes, one of the deadliest threats in the world, away. A group of scientists from the Unversity of Washington has found out that mosquitoes are usually flying towards specific colors such as red, orange, black, and cyan, after detecting a telltale gas from our breaths. And the little creatures often ignore colors like green, purple, blue, and white.
SCIENCE
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! Heart-Wrenching Footage Reveals Cruel Capture Of Indonesia’s Wild Monkeys Exported For Research; This Must End!

Yesterday, Action for Primates released disturbing video footage of Indonesian trappers inflicting pain and violence on wild monkeys during their capture, including the beating and killing of unwanted individuals. Such brutal and inhumane treatment is a breach of international animal welfare guidelines. Action for Primates and Lady Freethinker are calling...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodsafetynews.com

Soda recalled after consumer complains of glass in product

Following a consumer complaint, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace because of the possible presence of glass. The company reports that the soda was sold nationwide in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Do...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
797K+
Followers
83K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy