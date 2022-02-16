ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kelly Stafford Weighs in on Matthew’s Hall of Fame Debate

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v63Bb_0eG9UAU700

The quarterback’s Super Bowl LVI victory has sparked a debate over his candidacy to be inducted in Canton.

The last year has proven to be a major referendum on Matthew Stafford’s career. After being traded from the Lions to the Rams a year ago, he got over his “big game” hump, outdueling the likes of Kyler Murray, Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Joe Burrow en route to winning Super Bowl LVI.

Now that he’s put the Lions’ struggles behind him, and led the Rams on an incredible late-fourth quarter touchdown drive to win the Super Bowl, the new debate over Stafford is whether he’s a Hall of Famer.

With the Lions, the former No. 1 pick put up gaudy numbers, but failed to win big with the struggling franchise. Now, he has the on-field success to match, but his wife Kelly isn’t here for this online debate just yet.

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here .

On her Instagram stories shared on Tuesday, she addressed the debate, saying people should wait until his career is actually over.

“Can y’all just let him enjoy this?!” Stafford said. “It went from matthew can’t win, to matthew can’t win against winning teams, to matthew can’t win big games, to matthew can’t win playoff games, to matthew can’t win it all...

“And now... the debate on the HOF? We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn’t done playing this game. If you don’t believe he is a HOFer.. I can’t wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining years... just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let’s table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you.

At 34 years old, Stafford should have a chance to really bolster that Hall of Fame candidacy, especially if the Rams can stay in Super Bowl candidacy. He was the fastest player to reach 20,000, 35,000, 40,000 and 45,000 career passing yards, and will likely eclipse the 50,000 mark in his first game of the 2022 season.

Currently 12th all-time in passing, Stafford will have a shot to pass John Elway in 2022, and has an outside shot of jumping his former NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers, if Rodgers doesn’t play next season.

Throw in some more highly-successful seasons with Los Angeles, and Stafford may yet have a chance to make it to Canton.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, head over to Ram Digest .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
CinemaBlend

Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Broke Up, And The Reason Reportedly Has Nothing To Do With Covid

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having an unexpected month. His NFL football team lost (at home) in the playoffs, costing them all a trip to the Super Bowl. Plenty of celebrities attended the big game. Rodgers wasn't one of them. Then, following the loss, Rodgers was named the MVP of the season – because that award is about the regular season, during which Rodgers was pretty spectacular. Now, adding to that roller coaster of emotions, it is being reported that Rodgers and his Hollywood fiancee Shailene Woodley are calling it quits, and the reasons have nothing to do with his stance on vaccinations.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Lions#Instagram#Hofer
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Funny video of Joe Burrow talking to Rams defenders goes viral

This year’s Super Bowl left Joe Burrow with a bad taste in his mouth. But it definitely wasn’t all negative for him that day. A funny video of the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went viral Wednesday after being posted by NFL Game Day All-Access. In the clip, which was from the Super Bowl, Burrow went over to introduce himself to a few Los Angeles Rams defenders while they were on the field together, namely, Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Eric Weddle. He hilariously led by saying, “I’m Joe.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Matthew Stafford: Rams QB under fire for walking off as NFL photographer fractured spine in fall

An NFL photographer says she fractured her spine while attempting to take a photo at the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory event.“Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok,” NFL photo editor Kelly Smiley wrote while sharing a video showing her fall off the stage at the event. In a subsequent tweet, Ms Smiley said “unfortunately I fractured my spine”. The video captured the moment Ms Smiley fell, and Mr Stafford could be seen reacting to her tumble before walking away from the incident. His response prompted criticism on social media, with...
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Matthew Stafford, Wife Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A video of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, is going viral on social media on Wednesday. Matthew Stafford appeared to be enjoying himself at the team’s Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon. Toward the end of the parade, Matthew and Kelly...
NFL
The Spun

Why Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup Is Good News For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ breakup with Shailene Woodley might be good news for the Green Bay Packers – and the National Football League as a whole. According to a Wednesday report from InTouch, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the Hollywood actress have broken up. Rodgers and Woodley dated for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy