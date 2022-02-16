Rangers return to action with thrilling shootout win over Bruins

The New York Rangers have been showing the rest of the league that they are not a team you should mess with, especially at home tonight in this original six rivalry matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers have won three games in a row now, including the two-week gap they had for the All-Star break. They look to extend their streak to four tonight, against a Red Wings team who are coming off of a 7-4 loss against the Wild on Monday. Detroit is desperately trying to find a playoff spot as they’re just eight points outside the wildcard seed. New York on the other hand is just trying to move up the ranks, currently sitting in 3rd, and just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO