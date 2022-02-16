ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers return to action with thrilling shootout win over Bruins

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

The Rangers, playing for their first time in two weeks, pulled out a thrilling 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins on Tuesday. K'Andre Miller's tally in the ninth shootout round gave the Blueshirts the victory. The game had a playoff-like atmosphere to it, made all the more dramatic by Igor Shesterkin...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

NHL trade rumors: Bruins among teams to call Canadiens about Ben Chiarot

The Boston Bruins are one of several NHL teams that should strongly pursue a deal for a top-four defenseman before the March 21 trade deadline. You can never have enough depth on the blue line, and the Bruins have found that out first-hand in recent seasons, including last year when injuries to Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller proved fatal in Boston's second-round playoff series loss to the New York Islanders.
NHL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mitchell leads IceHogs to shootout win over Iowa

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO/WQRF)- The Rockford IceHogs beat the Iowa Wild 3-2 to continue a three-game win streak Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center thanks to a late comeback effort led by IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell. With the IceHogs trailing 2-1 with nearly three minutes left to play and a 6-on-5, Mitchell fired off a shot […]
NHL
247Sports

WATCH: Endyia Rogers says team 'weathered the storm' in win over Bruins

Oregon guard Endyia Rogers spoke for nearly five minutes following the Ducks' 67-53 home victory over UCLA on Wednesday afternoon. Rogers paced the Oregon offense with 16 points to lead the team in scoring. She added four assists and three rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao chipped in with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Nyara Sabally posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
Newsday

Islanders finally put out strong effort in win over Bruins

Hope may be all that’s left for the Islanders this season, but they certainly clung to it on Thursday night with a throwback performance. A balanced four-line effort evolved into a dominant three-goal third period as the Islanders topped the Bruins, 4-1, at UBS Arena to snap a three-game losing streak.
NHL
Newsday

Rangers suffer shootout loss to Red Wings

The way things have been going for the Rangers this season, these are the types of games they would be expected to win. Yes, they fell behind early and entered the third period down by a goal Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. But the way they have played, and the way goaltender Igor Shesterkin has played, it seemed like a lock that the Blueshirts would end up with yet another comeback victory.
NHL
Reuters

Mark Scheifele's hat trick helps Jets topple Wild

EditorsNote: adds new 3rd graf; adds to 4th graf; changes to “12 seconds” in seventh graf. Mark Scheifele recorded his fifth career hat trick -- and second of the season -- to propel the host Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Captain...
NHL
Blue Seat

Rangers Recap: Jeebus Greiss, Rangers lose in shootout

The Rangers got a taste of their own medicine last night, as Thomas Greiss was spectacular, stealing one for Detroit in the shootout. The Rangers were sloppy for a good portion of the first period, but mostly controlled the game regardless. Yet, it was Greiss that was the difference. In...
NHL
UPI News

NHL upholds Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand's 6-game suspension

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand's six-game suspension Friday, saying that his actions were "excessive and unnecessary" against an "unsuspecting player." The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Marchand on Feb. 9 for punching and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry....
NHL
Fox News

Jack Campbell makes 45 saves, Maple Leafs top Penguins

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist, and Jack Campbell made 45 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was outshot 46-29 but won...
NHL
NHL

St. Louis gets first win, Canadiens edge Blues in OT ending 10-game skid

MONTREAL -- Martin St. Louis got his first win as an NHL coach, and the Montreal Canadiens ended a 10-game skid with a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Thursday. Cole Caufield scored his second straight goal at 2:22 of overtime after tying it...
NHL
markerzone.com

MATS SUNDIN BELIEVES MAPLE LEAFS CAN WIN THE STANLEY CUP

During an appearance on 'The Fan Morning Show' on Sportsnet 590 radio in Toronto, former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin said that he's quite optimistic about the current team and believes that they can win the Stanley Cup. "I wouldn't trade the core of the Toronto Maple Leafs for any...
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Greiss solid all night in 3-2 shootout win at New York Rangers

NEW YORK — Thomas Greiss delivered a standout performance as the Detroit Red Wings made their first appearance at Madison Square Garden in two years. The Original Six rivalry against the New York Rangers resumed Thursday after being dormant for a season because of the pandemic. Greiss made 34 saves through regulation and another three in a furiously paced overtime. Pius Suter secured a 3-2 victory when he scored in the sixth round of a shootout.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Recap: Avalanche, Panthers, Flames, Jets & More

The daily “NHL Recap” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Recap, these are...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/17/2022

The New York Rangers have been showing the rest of the league that they are not a team you should mess with, especially at home tonight in this original six rivalry matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers have won three games in a row now, including the two-week gap they had for the All-Star break. They look to extend their streak to four tonight, against a Red Wings team who are coming off of a 7-4 loss against the Wild on Monday. Detroit is desperately trying to find a playoff spot as they’re just eight points outside the wildcard seed. New York on the other hand is just trying to move up the ranks, currently sitting in 3rd, and just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick.
NHL

