Detroit Symphony Orchestra LIVE: February 18, 2022

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORE BY THE BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA) The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with the Buffalo Jewish Film Festival are teaming up to bring you a special event at Kleinhans Music Hall. "Winter Journey" is happening Thursday, February 10th from 6pm until 8:30pm. It will feature the film screening of Winter Journey, and special performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. There will also be a Question and Answer session with author and radio host Martin Goldsmith and Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Joann Faletta. To purchase tickets today, give the box office a call at (716) 885-5000 or www.bpo.org/event/winter-journey.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO