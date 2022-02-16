ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Symphony Orchestra LIVE: February 18, 2022

By Interlochen Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeethoven regarded his Seventh Symphony as one of his best works. Its first audience enthusiastically welcomed its rhythmic energy and spontaneity. They also instantly demanded an...

Echo Press

Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Hollywood

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra gave a performance at the Alexandria Area High School's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. The theme for the evening was Sound of the Cinema, and featured performances of works by John Williams, Howard Shore and Dimitri Tiomkin, among others. Vocal solos were performed by Nicole Lambrecht and Nicholas Swanson.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Macomb Daily

Uplifting concert to be performed by Macomb Symphony Orchestra

Macomb County Symphony Orchestra’s first performance after a long break caused by the pandemic was dedicated to Macomb County’s veterans and frontline workers. For its next performance, the orchestra is “Bringing Back The Barogue,” a critically-praised concert at 3 p.m. March 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WGRZ TV

February 5 - Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORE BY THE BUFFALO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA) The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with the Buffalo Jewish Film Festival are teaming up to bring you a special event at Kleinhans Music Hall. "Winter Journey" is happening Thursday, February 10th from 6pm until 8:30pm. It will feature the film screening of Winter Journey, and special performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. There will also be a Question and Answer session with author and radio host Martin Goldsmith and Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Joann Faletta. To purchase tickets today, give the box office a call at (716) 885-5000 or www.bpo.org/event/winter-journey.
BUFFALO, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia Symphony Orchestra to have Beethoven at the Beach

Two classical composers separated by continents and time meet in the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s engaging performance of Beethoven at the Beach on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. In 1894, Amy Marcy Cheney Beach achieved distinction by becoming the first American woman to compose...
MARIETTA, GA
Lima News

Lima Symphony Orchestra plans ‘American Voices’ performance

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for a celebration of Black History Month with “American Voices.”. The concert will be followed up with “Deep Voice — Lima Symphony Edition” spoken word...
LIMA, OH
Beethoven
Washington Post

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra brings force and finesse to a program of Beethoven and Wagner

A previous version of this article incorrectly referenced Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 in F Major (Op. 96). It is Op. 93. This article has been corrected. I’d never seen soprano Christine Goerke in such a state: Her voice cracked, her nose sniffled, her face turned bright red. Just a total wreck. I should mention that this wasn’t Saturday night at Strathmore; it was Thursday afternoon on Instagram.
BALTIMORE, MD
Redlands Daily Facts

Principal guest conductor named for San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra

Lesley Leighton, artistic director of the Los Robles Master Chorale and director of choral activities at Cal State San Bernardino, has been named principal guest conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra. “As the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra continues to expand, it is critical that we add a world-classprincipal guest...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

‘City Lights,’ with Oakland Symphony Orchestra, marks S.F. Silent Film Festival’s first live event in two years

For its first live event in more than two years, the San Francisco Silent Film Festival is reintroducing itself loud and proud. On Saturday, Feb. 19, the 27-year-old festival marks its return with a 35mm screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “City Lights” at the 3,040-seat Paramount Theatre in Oakland, featuring the Oakland Symphony Orchestra performing Chaplin’s original score. Timothy Brock, who restored Chaplin’s score, will conduct.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New Jersey Stage

Cellist Pablo Ferrández Returns to perform with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Saturday, March 5 at 8:00pm and Sunday, March 6 at 4:00pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández back to Princeton for a performance of Antonín Dvořák’s iconic Cello Concerto in B Minor. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the program, which includes contemporary composer James Lee III’s recent work Amer’ican, and Igor Stravinsky’s beloved Firebird Suite (1919). Performances take place at Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, on the campus of Princeton University.
PRINCETON, NJ
Vail Daily

Colorado Symphony Orchestra returns to Beaver Creek

The Colorado Symphony Orchestra is performing at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 24, with an afternoon education program for young students and a main event of Beethoven’s Fifth and Sixth symphonies in the evening. Petite Musique presents The Three Little Pigs. As the official state orchestra...
BEAVER CREEK, CO

