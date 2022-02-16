ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narvon, PA

PA Woman Named 'Endy' Reaches The End Of The Road When DUI 5 Sends Her To Prison: DA

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Robin Endy Photo Credit: Lancaster County district attorney's office

A Pennsylvania woman is heading to prison after getting caught driving under the influence for the fifth time, according to the district attorney's office.

Robin Endy, 63, of Narvon, was convicted for her fifth DUI related offense in Nov., according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

She was found guilty of General Impairment, DUI - .10% to .159%, Driving Under Suspension, DUI Related While DUI, and summary registration offenses, according to the release.

Endy was sentenced to serve 2-5 years in the Lancaster County Prison by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth on Feb. 3, the DA states.

Her latest conviction stems from an incident where police found her driving with expired plates, but when officers attempted to pull her over, she ignored the emergency lights and sirens, pulling into a Phillips 66 gas station— on the wrong side of her gas hatch, the release shows.

When officers asked her to return to her vehicle, she smelled of alcohol her "breath and person," the release states.

She went on to fail a sobriety test and her blood test results showed she had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .163%, officials say.

Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Blazier prosecuted the case and East Cocalico Township police officer Logan High filed charges.

Marius Star
2d ago

So it take 5 DUI's to go to prison?? ridiculous...we should all be glad that she did not kill anyone while driving drunk. Ban her from driving ever again!!!

Justin Greer
2d ago

I would like to know how she got 2 1/2 to 5 years for her 5th offense when I got 2 1/2 to 5 years for my second one , if I would of got my 5th one I would of most likely got 15 years or more this is rediculous

kelsie Wilson
2d ago

why don't they do a background check on car buyers and license holders like they do gun purchases? drunk drivers kill far more innocent people than people with guns do.

