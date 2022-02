A Black law enforcement officer has sued Walmart after being mistaken for a serial shoplifter.David Conners says he was shopping at a Walmart store in Fayette County, Georgia, when he was handcuffed by police who had been called to deal with a shoplifter.“I ain’t never shoplift a day in my life. You got the wrong man,” the corrections officer said he told police officers as they detained him to investigate the situation.Mr Conners told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that the officers even showed him video of the shoplifter stealing electronics.But they continued to detain him even after he showed them identification...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 20 DAYS AGO