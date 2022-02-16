ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Joins DC, New York City As USA’s Worst Uber Passengers

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWl8m_0eG9T64f00

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago has made Uber’s top 10 list for worst passengers in the country.

Uber says Chicago passengers were 10th worst among large cities.

New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also made the top ten list, with New York taking the No. 1 spot. San Antonio, St. Louis and Nashville had the highest rated passengers, according to Uber.

And if you’re worried about where your rating stands, starting Wednesday you’ll be able to see exactly what drivers are saying about you in a new Privacy Center in the app.  You’ll be able to see how many drivers gave you a 5-star rating and how many thought you were just a 1-star rider.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check isn’t coming, but these 8 cities are offering new payments

“A life-changing initiative.” That’s how South LA Councilman Curren Price, who led the creation of the city’s Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot (BIG LEAP) program, described this nearly $40 million basic income effort. It’s the biggest such program in the country, and it officially got underway last month — at a time when other cities are likewise moving to try out this same concept.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
City
Nashville, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Cheapest Rents in America

Home prices in America rose about 20% nationwide last year, compared to 2020. In some cities, the pace was double that. The increase was driven by low mortgage rates and a desire of people to leave large cities with expensive home prices to other places where the median price of a home is lower. The […]
REAL ESTATE
Thrillist

This Iconic Las Vegas Attraction Is Being Destroyed

The Las Vegas Strip is home to a collection of to-scale monuments that give visitors the sensation of bouncing between places like Paris and Cairo as they gamble and party. But soon, one of those large structures will be demolished. The Mirage Hotel & Casino is getting remodeled, and its iconic volcano will be out of place with the new guitar-themed vision.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Seattle#San Antonio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
insideedition.com

These Are the States With Best and Worst Life Expectancy: Report

A federal report from the National Center for Health Statistics shows us which states have the best and worst life expectancy. According to the report, Hawaii ranked the highest for life expectancy at right under 81 years, and Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy at a little over 74 years.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy