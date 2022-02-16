Chicago Joins DC, New York City As USA’s Worst Uber Passengers

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago has made Uber’s top 10 list for worst passengers in the country.

Uber says Chicago passengers were 10th worst among large cities.

New York City, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also made the top ten list, with New York taking the No. 1 spot. San Antonio, St. Louis and Nashville had the highest rated passengers, according to Uber.

And if you’re worried about where your rating stands, starting Wednesday you’ll be able to see exactly what drivers are saying about you in a new Privacy Center in the app. You’ll be able to see how many drivers gave you a 5-star rating and how many thought you were just a 1-star rider.