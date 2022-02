The last two years have been a time of unprecedented growth in many industries. The pandemic initially led to layoffs, decreased hiring and a shift to a more remote workforce. However, this year, with the increased availability of vaccines and rapid economic growth, companies around the world are not just hiring again, they’re hiring at rates never seen before. Additionally, many candidates who put off searching for new jobs during the initial part of the pandemic are now prioritizing their job hunt. With companies facing poor retention and big hiring needs, the demand and supply gap has skewed towards candidates. This candidate’s market won’t last forever, so if you have big career goals, this is your year.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 HOURS AGO