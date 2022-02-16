ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Showcases Conceptual Interactive Virtual House Walkthrough for Oculus Devices

austinnews.net
 1 day ago

New games showcase early play activities in Metaverse. TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on digital...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Gucci Secures Land To Construct A Virtual World In The Metaverse

Gucci has unveiled forthcoming plans to launch its own digital escapade on virtual real estate platform The Sandbox, in a bid to attract metaverse enthusiasts with interactive experiences. The brand isn’t new to the virtual world, having launched Supergucci NFTs last month. According to Highsnobiety, the fashion house has...
BUSINESS
TechRepublic

The metaverse will help power virtual workspaces

As the number of predictions for the metaverse grow, there is one unifying sentiment: Enterprises will need to be ready for the coming adjustments of work when it comes to utilizing the digital platform. Gartner, as part of a study, forecasts that in four years time, one-in-four people will spend an hour or more in the metaverse on a daily basis.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Cline
cryptocoin.news

JP Morgan Opens Virtual Lounge In Decentraland Metaverse

JP Morgan becomes the first major bank to make its entry to the metaverse, ready to seize the meta-economy. The biggest bank in the US has opened a virtual lounge, titled Onyx, in Decentraland’s Metajuku Mall. Along with that comes a paper that looks at the massive potential of...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Aftermath Islands Joins the Next Top Metaverse Build Competition

Industry leaders come together to challenge architects, designers, and 3D developers. TORONTO, ON, BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') will be the latest company to join the Next Top Metaverse Build competition as a sponsor and judge.The Next Top Metaverse Build competition is designed to challenge architects, designers, and 3D developers to create virtual infrastructure designs in categories including buildings, museums, NFT galleries, casinos, and festival grounds. As such, the buildathon competition will be a great way for Aftermath Island designers, creators, and participants to showcase and improve their design skills.
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

POWER Partners With Energy-Focused AI Startup

Technology helps utilities identify, update aging infrastructure. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER) has officially partnered with Buzz Solutions, a Palo Alto-based startup focused on helping utilities spot and fix power line problems before faults can spark wildfires. Buzz Solutions offers Artificial Intelligence...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Is virtual real estate speculation spoiling the promise of the metaverse?

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re examining the effects of rampant virtual real estate speculation on metaverse platforms, whether Wordle has gotten more difficult, and the fatigue caused by an overcrowded game release calendar. The...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Economy#Oculus Quest#Metaverse#Virtual Art#Cse#Lqavf#T51#Fintech Solutions Company#Aftermath Islands#Facebook#Hourglass Escapes Llc
knowtechie.com

Nintendo plans to focus on real virtual worlds, not the metaverse

It looks like Nintendo is currently uninterested in adding a metaverse or NFTs in its video games. While other game companies look to embrace the technologies, Nintendo seems to prefer the traditional style of video games. At least, for now. Earlier this month, investors asked the company about the idea...
VIDEO GAMES
austinnews.net

3 Monkeys Inflatables Launches Smart Bounce House Rentals

3 Monkeys Inflatables, a renowned name in the business, has not only launched a smart collection of Bounce House Rentals but is also helping clients make the best decisions by encouraging them to ask the right questions at the onset. The company was founded in 2007 with the commitment of...
PETS
Forbes

Are Virtual Reality And The Metaverse Ready To Support Collaborative Work?

Alfredo Ramirez is CEO of Vyopta. His expertise includes optimization of collaborative team work and employee/customer engagement. The emphasis on virtual reality (VR) technology that emerged with Facebook's transformation to Meta in late 2021 may have seemed like the first big "moment" for VR, but it was actually the loudest step taken in a march that started years ago.
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

Interstellar GameFi MetaKrypton Will Be Officially Launched on Feb. 22nd

The 2nd Gamefi of Metaverse Games platform, MetaKrypton, will be officially launched on the 22nd Feb 2022. Meta Krypton is a play2earn interstellar exploration game developed on the Binance Smart Chain, following the story background of Metaverse Miner. In the game, players can mint Starship, get various exquisite Starship NFTs, and get enough key energy by consuming stamina and exploring to unknown interstellar fields.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Google
InvestorPlace

8 Metaverse Stocks to Buy to Become a Virtual Millionaire

Metaverse stocks are on a tear. And it’s not surprising, considering how much investment money has been pouring into these blockchain projects lately. Imagine a world where everyone can explore their potential without any limitations — a place with no boundaries, only endless possibilities and access for all humankind.
STOCKS
austinnews.net

420 Movement Comes to Cannabis Cove with Primo Gardens and Aftermath Islands Metaverse

Age verified virtual island group will support the cannabis industry and business sector. TORONTO, ON and BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') together with Primo Gardens Inc. ('Primo Gardens'), a Colorado, USA, vertically integrated cannabidiol ('CBD') and Hemp company, has launched its first virtual island comprising of 420 parcels available for purchase on Cannabis Cove, which is a planned group of virtual islands dedicated to support the growing global hemp, CBD and cannabis industry segments. Aftermath Islands will maintain a vested interest in Cannabis Cove. Given the premium nature of the island group and the planned program rollouts, a limited amount of virtual land is available for sale to the public, starting at USD $100 per 1000 m2 and ranging in price to USD $5,200 for a mega 100 plot parcel.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Hot Metaverse Project BetaMars Land NFT Global First Offering, Online Binance NFT Market on 17th February

BetaMars(www.betamars.io) hit the global market in early 2022. This metaverse project has following plan to build 1.0 world foundation construction, 2.0 sandbox sociality in metaverse and 3.0 virtual reality metaverse. As of early access, BetaMars 1.0 has attracted wide attention in the market. According to Binance and BetaMars, on 17th...
VIDEO GAMES
austinnews.net

ProxyPics Partners with CubiCasa to Expand Digital Appraisal Movement

ProxyPics joins growing list of companies to benefit from CubiCasa's advanced appraisal scanning technology. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with ProxyPics, an on-demand photography system for providing location-specific media. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
austinnews.net

Viva Translate Introduces AI Context-Aware Translation Tech to Help Non-English Speaking Professionals Find Jobs in the US

Backed with $4 million in funding, Viva's AI instant translation tool enables global work for Spanish-speaking talent from Latin America. PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / During a time when the global talent shortage has been identified as a consequence of 'the Great Resignation,' employers are finding it difficult to fill critical positions. While many employers in the U.S. may be struggling to offer the level of salary, flexibility and benefits demanded by U.S. candidates, the market of remotely-available skilled talent in Latin America is substantial. What stands in the way is the language barrier. Viva Translate, an artificial intelligence software company with real-time translation of email and other interactive written communications, is rolling out a private beta designed to address this challenge. The company is also announcing $4 million in funding.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Sokin Launching eCommerce Metaverse World

United Kingdom-based global currency account provider Sokin will soon debut an eCommerce world in the metaverse, allowing brands and businesses to grow from its brick-and-mortar locations into the virtual world, according to a company announcement Thursday (Feb. 17). Sokin’s metaverse world, which will process full eCommerce transactions, will host a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hackernoon.com

Near-Life is Bolton's Top Startup of 2021

Mike Todd is the CEO and founder of [Near-Life]. He says he wants to be the first interactive video and VR authoring tool for everyone. He says: "Being an entrepreneur isn’t easy. Not everything is plain sailing. But it is a rewarding struggle to try and create and build something that you feel can make a difference in the world. We want more people to understand who we are and how we can improve the way content is created and shared. We are still only at the foothills of what interactive video can offer. We want to push on with the work we’ve started to make [NearLife].
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy