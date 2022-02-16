Aftermath Islands Metaverse Showcases Conceptual Interactive Virtual House Walkthrough for Oculus Devices

Industry leaders come together to challenge architects, designers, and 3D developers. TORONTO, ON, BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51) ('Liquid Avatar Technologies' or the 'Company'), a global blockchain and fintech solutions company, focused on Digital Identity, integrated Avatars and the Metaverse, is pleased to announce that its controlled subsidiary, Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited ('Aftermath Islands') will be the latest company to join the Next Top Metaverse Build competition as a sponsor and judge.The Next Top Metaverse Build competition is designed to challenge architects, designers, and 3D developers to create virtual infrastructure designs in categories including buildings, museums, NFT galleries, casinos, and festival grounds. As such, the buildathon competition will be a great way for Aftermath Island designers, creators, and participants to showcase and improve their design skills.
