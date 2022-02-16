ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Google, DoorDash become presenting sponsors for Iowa races

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

IndyCar will return to the 0.894-mile Speedway in Newton, Iowa, after a hiatus in 2021, on July 22-24 with the only double-header event on the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series schedule. And it is doing so with big name sponsors: Saturday’s series race will be the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash, and...

au.motorsport.com

