ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Heart attack survivors less likely to develop Parkinson's disease, says study

austinnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas [US], February 16 (ANI): Does heart attack have a connection to Parkinson's disease? According to new research, people who have had a heart attack may be slightly less likely than people in the general population to develop Parkinson's disease later in life. The study was published in the...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Daily Mail

Covid survivors are 60% more likely to suffer a heart attack within a year of beating virus even if their infection was mild, major study warns

Covid survivors are at a 63 per cent increased risk of having heart attack within a year — regardless of their age or how ill they were, a major study suggests. American researchers looked at medical reports of more than 150,000 infected people and compared them to a control group of 11.5million who had not tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Heart Failure#New Heart#Parkinsonism#Ani
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Bilateral oophorectomy could increase a woman's risk for dementia

Despite the advantage of an oophorectomy reducing the threat of ovarian cancer, it is not without risk. Removing the ovaries causes premature menopause and hormone disruption that can lead to heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, and other problems. A new study adds to the literature and shows an increased risk of dementia with oophorectomy. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Knowridge Science Report

What to eat for stroke prevention

An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes. A stroke is a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is crucial. Early action can reduce brain damage and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
danspapers.com

Heart Disease Warning Signs & Heart Health Tips for Women

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, our attention is turned toward matters of the heart — but not the most important one. While romance is important, heart health is a vital aspect of overall wellness and is woefully overlooked, especially among females. Many women don’t know the symptoms of heart disease when they appear, because they’re different and more subtle than the symptoms commonly recognized in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

More intensive blood pressure treatment could help prevent strokes, shows study

In a new study from California Northstate University College of Medicine, researchers found that more intensive hypertension treatment may be helpful for preventing or delaying strokes in older adults. High blood pressure treatment in older adults can decrease mortality, cardiovascular events, including heart failure, cognitive impairment, and stroke risk, but...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatingWell

These 14 Things Can Make You More Likely to Have a Stroke, According to the American Heart Association

While we tend to focus more on heart attacks when we think about cardiovascular disease, strokes are actually a serious and quite common health concern, too. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association (AHA). (It ranks just after heart disease, cancer, accidents and lower respiratory diseases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains, and tops Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, kidney disease, influenza and suicide.)
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

What Causes Heart Disease? Here's How to Fight It, According to a Cardiologist

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of nearly all racial and ethnic groups in the United States. While high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking are known as risk factors, other medical conditions can also play a part. The health agency noted that those living with diabetes or obesity have an increased risk of heart disease, as do those with unhealthy diets (this includes excess alcohol use) and sedentary lifestyles. With that being said, there are ways to combat this disease and promote a healthy heart. Ahead, a cardiologist further explains the prevalent causes of heart disease and how to improve your overall heart wellness.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy