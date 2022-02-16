ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Channel Plans Short Mini-Series Backed by Ancestry to Accompany ‘Lincoln’ Documentary

By Brian Steinberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile A+E’s History Channel sets out to tell the story of Abraham Lincoln in a documentary over three nights it will also tell the stories of formerly enslaved people who were also an important part of that era in a mini-series backed by one of its advertisers. Ancestry...

Newsday

LI's Theodore Roosevelt gets two-night History Channel documentary

The president who called Long Island home will be the subject of the two-night History Channel documentary "Theodore Roosevelt." Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's book "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," the five-hour documentary airing May 30 and 31 chronicles the cowboy, soldier, conservationist, adventurer, author and U.S. vice president who at age 42 in 1901 became America's youngest chief executive when President William McKinley was assassinated. Goodwin and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

CNN Plus Plans Documentary Series on the Murdoch Family

The Murdochs, the media-mogul family that controls Fox News Channel, are about to be the subject of a new documentary series that will be distributed by one of their main rivals. CNN expects to launch a six-part documentary series, “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence,” on CNN Plus, the streaming video...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Aspiring actor gets 20 years for $650M movie deal scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An aspiring actor was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Monday for running a massive Ponzi scheme that raised at least $650 million from investors in phony Hollywood film licensing deals. Zachary Horwitz, 35, of Los Angeles, also was ordered to repay more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
State
Washington State
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

15 movies about Black history to watch with your family

A wonderful way to celebrate Black culture is to watch movies that feature Black talent and/or highlight their stories. Sitting down and watching movies with the family is a great way to spend some quality time, but this could be a great opportunity to educate your kids and family members about the importance of Black representation in cinema.
MLB
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
Person
Monique Coleman
Person
Abraham Lincoln
SFGate

Model legends walk Sergio Hudson's NY Fashion Week runway

NEW YORK (AP) — With model legends Beverly Johnson, Veronica Webb and Gisele Zelauy on his runway, Sergio Hudson took New York Fashion Week on a vibrant, outlandish safari Sunday inspired in part by the blues, yellows and oranges favored by the Ndebele of southern Africa. But attitude was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

TikTok Celebrates Black History Month by Announcing Their Black TikTok Trailblazers List

Tik Tok is celebrating Black History Month by launching #BlackTikTok, an industry-defining community that is always innovating, trailblazing, and creating trends. Tik Tok’s celebration of #BlackTikTok includes the Black TikTok Trailblazers lists, the next-generation of entertainment leaders, nominated by the TikTok community for their creativity, passion, and authenticity. Musicians @yeahitsak and @megagonefree are among the Black TikTok creators featured on the list, which spans all verticals. Let me know what you think, and we’ll set up a meeting with any of the trailblazers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Simplemost

Six-Year-Old Impersonates Black History’s Famous Figures

At an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history. The 6-year-old from Michigan makes educational videos impersonating famous...
MICHIGAN STATE

