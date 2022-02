If you haven’t heard the news already, the Arizona Coyotes are heading to Tempe, Arizona for the next three seasons, where they will share Arizona State University’s new multi-purpose arena, in addition to making Ice Den Scottsdale the club’s full-time practice facility. The jokes came with the announcement that the new facility will only hold 5,000 spectators, the smallest arena in NHL history.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO