Rhino Rolls is the name of a new crunchy and organic cinnamon rolls cereal from Nature's Path and it shares a taste that the whole family can appreciate. Fueled by organic, gluten-free whole oat and rice flour, the breakfast cereal gets its hint of sweetness from organic cane sugar, real cinnamon and vanilla. Promising to please kids and adults alike, the cereal is free from artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, plus it packs 18 grams of whole grains per serving.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO