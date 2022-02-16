ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

By Katie Corrado, Jay Dow, Mark Sundstrom, James Ford
Woman, 2 dogs, die after Friday morning fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in the 1334 NW 82nd Street in Shawnee County Friday morning. When the Soldier Township Fire Department arrived they found the house collapsed in the basement and most of it already consumed by the flames Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were asked […]
TOPEKA, KS
Rollover on 75 contained to median

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash near Highway 75 and N.W. 35th Street left a vehicle on its side in the median. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Earlier this morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff encouraged motorists to avoid any non-essential travel. “Please do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely […]
TOPEKA, KS
Stolen truck bust reveals stolen firearm, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals were apprehended by the Topeka Police Department on Wednesday after being found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm. According to the TPD, at 4:40 a.m. officers responded to the Pines Apartment at 238 SW Gage Blvd. after receiving reports of two people “prowling” in parked vehicles. Police arriving […]
TOPEKA, KS
Wichita police arrest man with highly-customized AK-47, three other guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A search warrant executed by the Wichita Police Department on Wednesday resulted in one person being arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm. Nineteen-year-old Alejandro Morales was allegedly booked on three counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team located Morales leaving in […]
WICHITA, KS
Walk-in accident reporting cancelled for Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a mix of sleet and freezing rain moved through the area causing roadways and travel conditions to deteriorate, The Topeka Police Department announced early Thursday morning that walk-in accident reporting would be in effect for the city. TPD has since announced that it has returned to normal accident reporting as of […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson Correctional Facility escapee found and arrested

BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — An escapee from Hutchinson Correctional Facility has been found, arrested, and turned back over to the Kansas Department of Corrections. 29-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was found by Bentley police just west of Bentley when the silver Pontiac van he was driving got stuck. Bentley police tell KSN that he was found […]
BENTLEY, KS
Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright’s mother saying it showed Potter wasn’t genuinely sorry for his death. Potter’s attorney said no disrespect was intended and Potter was simply doing […]
TOPEKA, KS
Icy road conditions cause several crashes on Kansas highways

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several car crashes occurred on Kansas highways on Thursday, Feb. 17 as motorists sought to navigate the icy and snowy road conditions. No fatalities happened on Thursday, but several accidents resulted in vehicle damage and injuries including one accident where a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck closed down I-70 temporarily and another […]
TOPEKA, KS
Traffic delays on I-70, KHP calls road ‘extraordinarily’ icy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence. An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

