See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence. An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.” […]

TOPEKA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO