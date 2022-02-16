See it: surveillance video shows tanker crash that left major roadway shut down

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
New York Family Opens Door for Fake UPS WorkerLiz Fe LifestyleNew York City, NY
Black-Owned Restaurants in NYC That Are Worth VisitingOlha BahaievaNew York City, NY
Where You Can Spend $1.50 on Street Food in NYCOlha BahaievaNew York City, NY
NYC Daily Roundup 02/18: City officials unveil new subway safety plan, Rangers lose via shootout at MSG & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
NYC Daily Roundup 02/17: Knicks collapse before the Nets at home, CDC considering update to mask guidance & more newsAnthony PayeroNew York City, NY
Related
Woman, 2 dogs, die after Friday morning fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in the 1334 NW 82nd Street in Shawnee County Friday morning. When the Soldier Township Fire Department arrived they found the house collapsed in the basement and most of it already consumed by the flames Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were asked […]
NY man’s heart turns to ‘concrete’ after radiation treatment
Radiation treatment saved Robert Dorso's life 20 years ago, but side effects that recently surfaced almost killed him after his heart became encased in a bone-like shell that doctors likened to "concrete."
Rollover on 75 contained to median
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash near Highway 75 and N.W. 35th Street left a vehicle on its side in the median. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Earlier this morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff encouraged motorists to avoid any non-essential travel. “Please do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely […]
Judge sentences Kim Potter to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright
Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen TikTok star’s father gunned down stalker at Florida home
Her stalker arrived at their doorstep with a gun and shot through the front doo
Topeka jury finds man guilty of murder, other crimes for 2019 killing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to a 2019 homicide case according to the Shawnee County District Attorney on Friday. Kristoffer Lee Klesath was convicted for the killing of Darton Fields which occurred on May 25, 2019 in Topeka. On Friday, at the conclusion of a 14-day trial, a Shawnee County […]
Stolen truck bust reveals stolen firearm, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two individuals were apprehended by the Topeka Police Department on Wednesday after being found in possession of a stolen truck and firearm. According to the TPD, at 4:40 a.m. officers responded to the Pines Apartment at 238 SW Gage Blvd. after receiving reports of two people “prowling” in parked vehicles. Police arriving […]
Wichita police arrest man with highly-customized AK-47, three other guns
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A search warrant executed by the Wichita Police Department on Wednesday resulted in one person being arrested on suspicion of criminal possession of a firearm. Nineteen-year-old Alejandro Morales was allegedly booked on three counts of criminal possession of a firearm. The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team located Morales leaving in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: ‘Disturbing’ video shows aftermath of high school fight
A video of a Louisiana high school fight that ended up involving the police is being called "disturbing."
Walk-in accident reporting cancelled for Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a mix of sleet and freezing rain moved through the area causing roadways and travel conditions to deteriorate, The Topeka Police Department announced early Thursday morning that walk-in accident reporting would be in effect for the city. TPD has since announced that it has returned to normal accident reporting as of […]
Hutchinson Correctional Facility escapee found and arrested
BENTLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — An escapee from Hutchinson Correctional Facility has been found, arrested, and turned back over to the Kansas Department of Corrections. 29-year-old Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was found by Bentley police just west of Bentley when the silver Pontiac van he was driving got stuck. Bentley police tell KSN that he was found […]
Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death flared up at her sentencing Friday, with Wright’s mother saying it showed Potter wasn’t genuinely sorry for his death. Potter’s attorney said no disrespect was intended and Potter was simply doing […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Icy road conditions cause several crashes on Kansas highways
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several car crashes occurred on Kansas highways on Thursday, Feb. 17 as motorists sought to navigate the icy and snowy road conditions. No fatalities happened on Thursday, but several accidents resulted in vehicle damage and injuries including one accident where a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck closed down I-70 temporarily and another […]
Kansas City mother charged in ‘horrific’ killing of 6-year-old son
Kansas City police were dispatched a home shortly before midnight on Tuesday after a woman had called for help, claiming that she was in danger and saying "the devil was trying to attack her," according to an application police had submitted for a search warrant.
Woman dragged by car after thief steals purse at Walmart
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man robbed a woman at a Nashville Walmart, dragging her with his car after she refused to let go of her purse.
‘This can’t be legal:’ Uber Eats driver questions food cooked in a home kitchen
Online food deliveries have exploded during the pandemic. But when you place your order, do you really know who’s cooking your food?
Traffic delays on I-70, KHP calls road ‘extraordinarily’ icy
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence. An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.” […]
Marion County mourns death of sheriff due to COVID
Marion County Sheriff Robert Craft passed away Wednesday evening after an illness.
Suspect allegedly stole more than $100k from elderly
An affidavit alleges Patricia Myler stole more than $100,000 from people living in an Olathe elderly care facility.
Photo shows 1 million mosquitoes caught on Florida island
According to LCMCD, the mosquitoes were part of a trapping project that happened on Sanibel Island last summer.
KSNT News
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/https://www.ksnt.com/
Comments / 0