Topeka, KS

Washburn Rural AD announces retirement

By Michael Dakota
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Athletic Director for the Washburn Rural School District, Penny Lane, has announced her retirement from the school district after 32 years. Lane has served as athletic director for the last 16 years.

‘Religious exemption’: Kansas nursing student sues

Replacing Lane will be Washburn Rural High School Assistant Principal Charlie Nimz. Nimz held the same position at Topeka West High School. He has been with Washburn Rural for six years.

Before coming to Washburn Rural Nimz was the assistant principal at Royal Valley High School.

KSNT News

Kansas fishing study shows “unexpected” results

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has released the results of a new study examining how useful live-imaging sonar technology can be for anglers on Thursday. This “first-of-its-kind study” was launched by the KDWP in an effort to clarify how helpful LIS technology can be for anglers. LIS uses sonar to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka city offices, non-essential services closed

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, for the City of Topeka, announced early Thursday morning that all Topeka city offices and non-essential services will be closed after a winter storm moved through the area overnight making traveling difficult. Municipal Court will also be closed today, according to Spiker. Both Topeka police and the Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Traffic delays on I-70, KHP calls road ‘extraordinarily’ icy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence. An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County District Court closes Thursday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Court will be closed Thursday after a mix of sleet and freezing rain began falling in northeast Kansas making traveling treacherous in some areas. Court Administrator Lea Dawn Welch told the media that all hearings will be rescheduled. Shawnee County is closed today for non-essential personnel, according to […]
KSNT News

59th annual Topeka Home Show sees large crowd on first day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Home show is this weekend and will be in the Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. “This is our 59th annual home show,” Katy Nelson, CEO of Topeka Area Building Association. “We have over 170 vendors here. Everything has grown a lot. If you want it for your […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Thanks to K-State sorority, $27,000 going to St. Jude

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A children’s research hospital is getting a big donation thanks to a sorority at Kansas State University. Tri Delta at K-State has put together the “20K in a Day” online fundraiser for four years in a row. So far, with their campaign kicking off Wednesday, they have overshot their goal and reached […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How much has it snowed in Northeast Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results are in for snowfall totals after Thursday morning’s winter storm. Areas south and east of Topeka were hit hard with snow while areas to the north of the capital city received little to no snow. Much of the area south and east of Topeka received around six inches of snow, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

