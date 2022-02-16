Washburn Rural AD announces retirement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Athletic Director for the Washburn Rural School District, Penny Lane, has announced her retirement from the school district after 32 years. Lane has served as athletic director for the last 16 years.

Replacing Lane will be Washburn Rural High School Assistant Principal Charlie Nimz. Nimz held the same position at Topeka West High School. He has been with Washburn Rural for six years.

Before coming to Washburn Rural Nimz was the assistant principal at Royal Valley High School.

