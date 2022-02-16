ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Death toll rises to 10 in fishing disaster off Newfoundland

By JOSEPH WILSON
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AegnY_0eG9PAfA00
Spain Fishing Boat Sinks This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish 'Villa de Pitanxo' fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP) (Uncredited)

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Canadian rescuers have located three more bodies from a Spanish fishing ship that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, raising the death toll to 10.

A search operation is still looking for the 11 crew members still missing after the ship went down in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Three members, including the captain, were rescued alive.

The 50-meter (164-foot) fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark early Tuesday, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas 460 kilometers (250 nautical miles) east of Newfoundland.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax confirmed the recovery of the three additional bodies.

“Our thoughts go out to all the families of this crew," the rescue center said on Twitter.

The rescue center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, operated by Canada’s air force and coast guard, dispatched helicopters, airplanes and a rescue vessel to the area. Eight boats are searching for survivors, a fleet made up of Canadian rescue vessels and Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats, Spanish Agriculture and Fishing Minister Luis Planas said Wednesday.

Both Planas and local fishing officials described the sunken boat as “modern” and prepared to withstand the typically harsh weather of the area. Planas said it was the “worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years.”

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, spokesman for the Halifax rescue center, said the region was experiencing 74 kph (46 mph) winds and sea swells up to 5.5 meters (18 feet).

Another Spanish fishing boat working nearby was the first to arrive at the sinking. It found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats, officials said. Two of the lifeboats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for.

The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.

The survivors are the ship’s captain, Juan Padín, his nephew Eduardo Rial, and an unidentified sailor from Ghana, reported Spanish news agency EFE.

“I am relieved because I know that both are alive, but I am also very sad for their comrades,” Gloria Padín, the mother of Eduardo and the sister of Juan, told Spanish state broadcaster TVE.

Family members fearing the worst gathered at the Spanish coastal town of Marín waiting for the remains to be identified.

Spain’s parliament held a minute of silence at the opening of Wednesday’s session for the fishermen, while northwest Galicia, which has a strong fishing industry, declared three days of mourning.

“We are talking about people who knew how to sail, they are professionals, good captains and excellent sailors. So they must have been in very difficult seas,” said Galician regional president Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Search ends for missing crew members from sunken Spanish fishing vessel

Spanish Fisheries Minister Luis Planas called the sinking the ‘worst tragedy for our fishing fleet in 38 years’. Canadian rescuers called off the search for 12 missing crew members from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Planas
KEYT

Spanish fishing boat sinks off Canada; 7 dead, 14 missing

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish fishing boat has sunk in rough seas off Newfoundland in eastern Canada, killing at least seven people. Three crew members were rescued, and a maritime search in the North Atlantic was launched for the 14 other missing crew members. A Canadian helicopter, an aircraft and a rescue vessel were dispatched to the area, 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland. The sunken boat named Villa de Pitanxo operates out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region. The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three fishermen from Ghana. A Spanish fishing boat working nearby was the first to arrive and found three survivors and four bodies in one of the sunken boat’s four lifeboats.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Spanish port devastated by Canada shipwreck tragedy

Flags at half-mast, black ribbons everywhere and families devastated by grief: the Spanish port town of Marin was left reeling after a deadly shipwreck left 21 sailors dead or missing at sea. The fishing trawler which sank off eastern Canada early on Tuesday was based in this small port in Spain's northwestern Galicia region and several members of its 24-strong crew lived here. "All our solidarity with the Villa de Pitanxo" reads a huge banner strung up along the main road, referring to the vessel which went down 250 nautical miles east of Newfoundland in Spain's worst fishing tragedy in nearly 40 years. Onboard were 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three Ghanaians.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death toll from avalanches in Austrian Alps rises to 9

VIENNA — (AP) — Authorities in Austria warned Saturday of “considerable” risk of avalanches in the west of the country after nine people were killed within 24 hours. Police said eight people died in three separate incidents in the states of Vorarlberg and Tyrol on Friday. In one avalanche near the Austrian-Swiss border, four Swedish citizens and their Austrian guide were killed.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Boats#Newfoundland#Rescue Team#Ap#Canadian#Spanish#Air Force#Portuguese#Spaniards#Peruvians
International Business Times

A Fisherman's Life On The High Seas: Harsh, Risky And Badly Paid

"It's very tough, you make a lot of sacrifices and they don't pay you what they should," shrugs Jeronimo Martinez, a fisherman from Marin, home port of the shipwrecked Spanish trawler. The tragedy -- Spain's worst fishing accident in nearly 40 years which claimed 21 lives and left only three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
click orlando

Sole survivor discusses rescue from capsized boat off Florida

The sole survivor from a boat that capsized off the Florida coast with dozens of people onboard is sharing what he says led to a tragedy on the high seas. Juan Esteban Montoya, 22, said he was among 40 people who set sail from the Bahamas over a week ago, hoping to reach the United States. Montoya said the engine shut down three hours into the trip and waves overtook the boat.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC Chicago

18 rescued from Lake Erie ice floe that separated from land

A Lake Erie ice floe separated from the Ohio shoreline and isolated outdoor enthusiasts atop the frozen feature Sunday afternoon, but rescuers were able to put 18 people on dry land with no injuries, authorities said. A Detroit-based U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was over the area of Sandusky Island, a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Carnival cruise passenger goes overboard in Gulf of Mexico after alleged hot tub altercation

The US Coast Guard is searching for a passenger who jumped overboard en route to New Orleans, while travelling on a Carnival cruise ship from Mexico.The Carnival Valor vessel was 150 miles off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Gulf of Mexico.Other passengers were on deck to capture the rescue effort and aftermath on camera. “Just a follow up when someone goes over and drowns in the depths of the ocean while on a cruise ship the party/activities don’t stop,” said one Twitter user who posted pictures and a video of a...
ACCIDENTS
Jalopnik

Cargo Ship Full Of European Cars Left To Burn In The Atlantic Ocean

A cargo ship hauling a load of lovely German cars caught fire Wednesday and is currently burning down in the middle of the Atlantic, close to the Azores Islands. All 22 souls on the Felicity Ace managed to make it to lifeboats with no injuries reported before the 650-foot cargo vessel began to really flame out. The Portuguese navy confirmed with the Drive it assisted with the rescue of the crew. The Ace was supposed to arrive in Rhode Island on February 23 after departing Emden, Germany on February 10, but it seems its final resting place will be the bottom of the Atlantic in Portuguese waters:
ACCIDENTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy