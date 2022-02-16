Democratic DA's field firms up ahead of Thursday filing deadline

The field of Democratic contenders for District Attorney General appeared set this week ahead of the noon Thursday, Feb. 17, deadline for candidates to get on the May county primary ballot.

Attorney Janika White filed her qualifying petition Monday, Feb. 14, with the Shelby County Election Commission, making a three-candidate field in the primary to determine who will challenge Republican incumbent Amy Weirich in the August county general election.

So far, Weirich is running unopposed in the May GOP primary.

White joins former federal prosecutor Linda Harris and former Shelby County commissioner Steve Mulroy in the Democratic primary.

Memphis City Council member Worth Morgan also filed Monday in the Republican primary for Shelby County mayor, where he is so far unopposed.

In the Democratic mayoral primary, trucking company owner Wallace Bullard filed his petition but didn’t have enough signatures to qualify. He has time before the Thursday deadline to submit more signatures.

He would join Mayor Lee Harris and Ken Moody, assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, in the primary.

Former Memphis-Shelby County Schools board member Shante Avant made her bid for the new District 5 seat on the County Commission formal Monday by filing her petition in the Democratic primary.

She gathered the necessary 25 signatures of voters in the Cordova district just days after announcing her resignation from her school board seat this past Friday.

As Avant filed, another possible rival joined the pack. Reginald French is a former division director during the tenure of Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

Quran Folsom, chief administrator of the Shelby County Commission, has filed for the primary and Dianne Withers has a petition still out as of Monday.

Former SCS principal James Bacchus filed in the Democratic primary for commission District 12, the seat held by Democrat Van Turner, who is term-limited.

And Wanda Faulkner, an MSCS internal auditor, pulled petitions to run in the Democratic primaries for Probate Court Clerk and Register of Deeds. She has until the Thursday deadline to pick which race.

Faulkner ran in the 2020 Democratic primary for General Sessions Court Clerk, won by former Memphis City Council member Joe Brown.

Races in the state and federal primaries and nonpartisan county races on the August ballot are also taking shape. Contenders in those contests have until noon, April 7, to file for a place on that ballot.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen pulled his petition late last week in the August Democratic primary for another term in the 9th Congressional District.

Because of new district lines for the state’s nine Congressional districts, Cohen will run in a district that takes in more of Shelby County as well as half of Tipton County.

State Rep. London Lamar pulled petitions to run in the Democratic primary for state Senate District 33 and the new state House District 91.

The Senate seat is the one held by Democrat Katrina Robinson until she was expelled by a Senate vote following her conviction on federal wire fraud charges.

The House district is a newly drawn district by the Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly that puts Lamar in the same House District with first-term Democrat Torrey Harris.