College Basketball

Dick Vitale Ordered To Go On '4 Weeks Of Total Voice Rest' After Vocal Cord Surgery

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most famous voice in college basketball will be silent for at least the next month ... Dick Vitale just announced he's been ordered to undergo "4 weeks of total voice rest" following vocal cord surgery. Dickie V revealed the doc's orders on his Facebook page Wednesday morning ......

www.tmz.com

