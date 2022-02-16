Dick Vitale Ordered To Go On '4 Weeks Of Total Voice Rest' After Vocal Cord Surgery

BOSTON (CBS) – Legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale was released from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston Wednesday, a day after having vocal cord surgery. The ESPN star has publicly shared his health struggles in recent years. He was previously diagnosed with lymphoma and melanoma. Last month, Vitale announced that he needed to “shut it down for the season” and wouldn’t be returning to ESPN as he prepared for surgery to treat dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords. Dr. Steven Zeitels, who performed Adele’s vocal cord surgery in 2011, was in charge of Vitale’s procedure. Singers like Steven Tyler, Roger Daltrey, Lionel Ritchie, and Cher have also come to Mass. General to see Dr. Zeitels. I just was released from at Mass General Hospital ! ⁦@MGH⁩ is #awesomebaby Thank You for your outstanding service . pic.twitter.com/hNbG8BSU4N — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 16, 2022 “@MGH is #awesomebaby,” Vitale tweeted, referencing his signature catch phrase. “Thank you for your outstanding service.” Vitale said he is aiming for a return to the broadcast for the 2022-23 college basketball season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO