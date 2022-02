SAN ANTONIO — When you come to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, you have to come hungry. And of course, being a Texas Rodeo, you have to have some Texas brisket. We met local vendors serving exactly that! But, we also met some who traveled across the country to serve the Alamo City, with options ranging from seasoned noodles to cotton candy ice cream.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO