Colin Farrell Recalls First Time He Saw Robert Pattinson as Batman

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZLBJ_0eG9MytP00

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith about their new movie “After Yang,” as well as his transformation into the Penguin in “The Batman.”

Though Colin looked unrecognizable as the Penguin, he didn’t have to go through extremes, like gaining weight, to change his physical appearance. He said, “It was just all suits and makeup.”

Farrell went through a major transformation for “The North Water” too. He said, “I got big for that one and then Matt Reeves, the director of ‘The Batman,’ saw me big and he said, ‘That’s the size’ and I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m having f**king chest pains. I feel like I have gout in my feet. I gotta lose weight. I am not keeping this weight on.”

“Of course, you can put on a suit and zip it up in the back, and you’re good to go,” he added.

Colin noted that he was “done” dramatically transforming his body for roles, saying that he would leave that for Christian Bale, who is known for his shocking appearance in films like “American Psycho,” “The Machinist,” and “Batman Begins.” He added, “I got too much stuff going on.”

While Farrell has “no idea” what his “The Batman” co-star Robert Pattinson thought of him as the Penguin, he did share his reaction to seeing Pattinson wear the batsuit.

He said, “I arrived at a warehouse and he was standing on top of the warehouse in the batsuit and his cloak was blowing in the wind… It was such a gorgeous moment to see the Batman.”

Colin has nice things to say about Pattinson, who he called “lovely.” He went on, “I wish him all the success with this, and he’s wonderful in the film.”

In “After Yang,” Colin and Jodie play parents searching for a way to repair their daughter’s beloved companion, an android named Yang. Farrell said, “The process of making the film and telling the story was really intimate as well.”

Colin opened up about his reaction to reading the script, which he called a “gentle experience.” He elaborated, “I was incredibly moved by it to the point… I had to step away from the script, but I felt that I was having feelings and thoughts and considerations in relation to Jodie’s character and my character and the family to the point where I stopped about page 40 or 50 and went and made a cup of tea for half an hour and then went back.”

Jodie pointed out that the movie wasn’t a traditional love story, saying, “The focus wasn’t exactly on what was happening for us, but what was happening for us was happening in the background, and I think it’s interesting because, you know, after I did the movie, I got married and I became a mother, and it’s so funny because I said to [director] Kogonada, I was like, ‘You know, there’s just certain nuances of being married that I feel like maybe I missed.’”

Jodie married Joshua Jackson in 2019 and they welcomed a baby girl a year later.

Jodie dished on her Valentine’s Day plans with Joshua, saying, “We might go to the Bahamas… we have a very romantic history with the Bahamas.”

While she is currently working, Jodie said, “He always manages to make it really, really special.”

“After Yang” hits theaters March 4.

