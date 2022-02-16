ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Long Island man, 20, shot dead on LIRR train at Ronkonkoma station: police

By Nicole Johnson, Mark Sundstrom
 2 days ago

RONKONKOMA, L.I. (PIX11) — Police on Long Island were investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed aboard a Long Island Rail Road train early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police said Yusef Staine was fatally shot around 1:45 a.m. by a man he appeared to be traveling with while the pair was onboard the train together at the Ronkonkoma station. The train was set to depart minutes later at 1:51 a.m. for Penn Station in Manhattan, but never left, MTA sources said.

The man believed to be the alleged gunman was seen running from the station, according to sources. Police said no arrests had been made, as of just before noon Wednesday.

The train was taken out of service and track No. 1 at the station was shut down, MTA sources said. The other track was still in use Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the victim’s body was still on the train in the station as of around 11:45 a.m. while police continued their investigation.

While there were two or three other passengers on the train at the time of the shooting, authorities said it was an isolated incident and they were likely not in danger at any time. It was unclear whether or not those other passengers were on the train car where the shooting occurred.

PIX11

PIX11

