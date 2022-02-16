ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Poehler Reacts to ‘Fantastic’ Oscar Host Announcement

Amy Poehler is taking a serious look at TV’s famous couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and their off-screen romance in the new documentary “Lucy and Desi.” She told “Extra” about going behind the camera for the project, and also weighed in on the news that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be hosting the Oscars.

Poehler is no stranger to emceeing, having co-hosted the Golden Globes with Tina Fey four times. In the past, she has said she would be open to hosting the Academy Awards, too. This year, however, she had nothing but praise for the trio who will helm showbiz’s biggest night.

“They're so funny. They're such pros. They're going to be fantastic, I am lucky enough to know them all and call them friends, and I'm going be watching and cheering them on,” she said.

When asked about hosting herself, Amy smiled, “Well, not this year because those ladies are going to kill it… I’m going to be on my couch. I have a score sheet.” She teased, “I like to treat it like the Super Bowl, and it’s only about the host.”

As for what drew her to directing the documentary “Lucy and Desi,” she said, “A lot of people feel like they know about them. But there's so much they don't know about them. Also, I was heavily influenced by them as a performer.”

She went on, “They're two outsiders in an industry in 1950. People are not letting women and… Latin men in the room… They kind of joined forces and they changed television… They are outsiders, and I liked that story.”

“Lucy and Desi” premieres March 4 on Prime Video.

