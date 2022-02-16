ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford County, PA

Woman loses $600 in Facebook housing scam

WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSMUM_0eG9MkmT00

MONROE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County resident has lost $600 after she was the victim of a housing scam.

According to a release from state police, the 26-year-old victim from Monroeton was talking to someone on Facebook claiming to be a landlord of a property in Towanda.

The report states the victim sent $600 via money transfer to a location in Louisiana for the keys to the property, but never received them.

Customers frustrated with internet and cable outages in Schuylkill County

Police would like to remind people not to send money via wire transfer unless they know the individual they are sending money to.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-865-2186.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

kickass 10
2d ago

That’s what happens when you hang out on Facebook with all the other losers on Facebook that have nothing better to do than post stories about their life and read about other people’s lives and then complain when somebody makes a comment you don’t like

Reply(2)
2
Related
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: Penny Shortage

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Penny for your thoughts? The pandemic has pushed us into a cashless society, where some places round up, rather than give change. In this week’s Eyewitness to History, a story from 1981 where consumers made a profit by ‘selling their Lincolns.’ There are often reports of coin shortages. Back in 1981, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Former employee threatens to blow up McDonald’s over paycheck

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a former employee of McDonald’s after he threatened to blow up the establishment. According to a news release, on Friday around 9:15 a.m. Old Lycoming Township Police were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 1940 Lycoming Creek Road, for a call of a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
County
Bradford County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Towanda, PA
City
Monroe Township, PA
State
Louisiana State
WBRE

Coroner releases name of toddler struck and killed by vehicle in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County coroner has identified the 2-year-old boy struck and killed by a vehicle in Scranton Thursday morning. Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland says Kayden Zvolensky, 2, of Throop died as a result of a head trauma he sustained during the crash on Dorothy Street near Isaac Tripp Elementary […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton business owner pleads guilty for failing to pay federal payroll taxes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a Hazleton-based roofing company has pleaded guilty to failing to pay required federal payroll taxes. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 34-year-old, Charles R. Ehrenberg, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction Inc., in Hazleton, pleaded guilty on Thursday for failing to collect […]
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Veteran’s Voices: Vet Connect

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping connect local veterans with the specific services they need is the goal of a four-year-old organization. In this week’s Veteran’s Voices, Eyewitness News features ‘Vet Connect’ a program designed to cut to the chase for the hundreds of thousands of veterans who call Pennsylvania home In many ways, this website […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBRE

Pa. Agriculture Secretary warns about avian influenza

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health and Plant Inspection Service has found cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) within the country. Although the state has not confirmed any cases of the disease, Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is reminding residents who own poultry to stay vigilant and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Changes coming to commercial driver’s license laws

(WHTM) — Gender isn’t the only traditional barrier to recruiting truckers, age has been a factor as well. An individual can get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) when you are 18, but they can not drive across state lines until they are 21. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Feb. 16 a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Students going virtual after roof fire at school in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students of a local Christian school will be learning virtually Thursday after their school caught on fire Wednesday afternoon. It was a scary moment for students at Triboro Community Church when their building caught fire as they were in class around 1:00 p.m. Luckily everyone made it out okay. […]
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Williamsport City Council creates official transit authority

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport City Council voted to cut their financial ties with River Valley Transit (RVT), now making it an authority. River Valley Transit was the state’s last Mass Transportation Department operated by the city. This caused a lot of financial confusion, but that’s all finally changing. During Williamsport’s weekly council meeting, […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Trees on wires close roads in multiple counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is alerting drivers to roads in Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties that are closed due to trees on wires. LACKAWANNA State Route 2004, Reservoir Road, is closed between Madisonville Road and Jubilee Road in Madison Township. WYOMING State Route 92 is closed between Lowry Lane and King Road in Exeter Township. […]
WYOMING, PA
WBRE

WBRE

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy