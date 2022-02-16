Woman loses $600 in Facebook housing scam

MONROE TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County resident has lost $600 after she was the victim of a housing scam.

According to a release from state police, the 26-year-old victim from Monroeton was talking to someone on Facebook claiming to be a landlord of a property in Towanda.

The report states the victim sent $600 via money transfer to a location in Louisiana for the keys to the property, but never received them.

Police would like to remind people not to send money via wire transfer unless they know the individual they are sending money to.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-865-2186.

