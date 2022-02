LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Appearing in the same sentence as Islamic State is a bad day at the office for any company. It’s especially troubling for Ericsson (ERICb.ST), which was only recently fined $1 billion by the United States for paying bribes to secure telecommunications contracts in five countries including Vietnam. Chief Executive Börje Ekholm’s disclosure on Tuesday that payments in Iraq may have ended up in the hands of the militant group makes things much worse.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO