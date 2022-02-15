ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CEO on Stem Cells, Advancing Human Health, and Making Age 100 the 'New 60'

Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Q+A with Eric Stoffers, CEO of BioXcellerator, a company that's pushing the boundaries in stem cell research. As CEO of BioXcellerator, a leading global stem cell therapy clinic and research organization, Eric Stoffers has set ambitious goals for growing his company. Yet beyond those business goals lies another inspirational mission...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Woman Becomes Third Person to Be Cured of HIV After Researchers Use New Stem Cell Method

A third person has been cured of HIV through an umbilical cord stem cell transplant, a new method of treatment. The patient, a mixed-race woman, is now in remission after being diagnosed with the virus in 2013, according to The New York Times. The previous patients — two men named Timothy Ray Brown and Adam Castillejo — were curved of HIV through bone marrow or adult stem cell transplant.
CANCER
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

Using stem cells to regenerate the heart

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the world. One reason is that unlike other tissues, such as bone and skin, the heart has remarkably poor regenerative capability after an injury such as a heart attack. Scientists have therefore searched for heart cells that have regenerative properties. A new study by the Yoshinori Yoshida laboratory reports the use of iPS cells to produce one such cell type, epicardial cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Diamandis
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Leigh Steinberg
Nature.com

Probing stem cells on the prowl: Set them (label)-free

Since about 30 years ago, we have been developing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques to locate and interrogate the presence of injected therapeutic cells in a living body, without the need to perform biopsies or extract tissues (which can be harmful to patients). Why is this important? At present, once stem cells are injected in patients, we don't know where they go, how long they stay and where and for how long they survive1. At the time, we were able to label immune cells magnetically by loading them with iron oxide nanoparticles, which disturb the magnetic field and make labelled cells appear “as black holes” on MRI scans2-3. Following proof-of-principle that we could track stem cells in vivo4, a dozen or so clinical trials using iron oxide-loaded cells have been performed over the last 15 years5.
SCIENCE
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
technologynetworks.com

Sugar Molecules Can Be Used To Track Stem Cells

A Johns Hopkins Medicine scientist who spent 30 years figuring out how to put chemical labels into cells to track their movement in living tissues has found that certain self-renewing stem cells have built-in tracers — made out of sugars — that can do the job without added chemical “labels” when injected into mouse brains. The finding, made with stem cells widely engineered into experimental therapies for multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases, was a welcome surprise, the investigators say.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#New Technologies#Advancing Human Health#The New 60#Moonshot
POZ

New York Woman May Be Cured of HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A woman in New York City has no detectable HIV 14 months after stopping antiretroviral treatment and four and a half years after undergoing a new type of transplant using HIV-resistant stem cells, according to a presentation yesterday at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022). The woman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

A respiratory model of COVID-19, made from patient-derived stem cells

What happens in our respiratory tract once we're exposed to COVID-19? A three-dimensional airway model, made from patient-derived stem cells, could provide answers about the initial stages of infection. The model not only replicates the infection process, but can be used to test potential antiviral drugs. Ruby Wang, MD, attending...
BOSTON, MA
Nature.com

ASCL1 phosphorylation and ID2 upregulation are roadblocks to glioblastoma stem cell differentiation

The growth of glioblastoma (GBM), one of the deadliest adult cancers, is fuelled by a subpopulation of stem/progenitor cells, which are thought to be the source of resistance and relapse after treatment. Re-engagement of a latent capacity of these cells to re-enter a trajectory resulting in cell differentiation is a potential new therapeutic approach for this devastating disease. ASCL1, a proneural transcription factor, plays a key role in normal brain development and is also expressed in a subset of GBM cells, but fails to engage a full differentiation programme in this context. Here, we investigated the barriers to ASCL1-driven differentiation in GBM stem cells. We see that ASCL1 is highly phosphorylated in GBM stem cells where its expression is compatible with cell proliferation. However, overexpression of a form of ASCL1 that cannot be phosphorylated on Serine"“Proline sites drives GBM cells down a neuronal lineage and out of cell cycle more efficiently than its wild-type counterpart, an effect further enhanced by deletion of the inhibitor of differentiation ID2, indicating mechanisms to reverse the block to GBM cell differentiation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Entrepreneur

Biohaven (BHVN) Migraine Drug Meets Study Goals in China

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN, along with partner Pfizer Inc. PFE, announced positive top-line data from a phase III study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the orally dissolving tablet (“ODT”) formulation of rimegepant for the acute treatment of migraine in China and South Korea. The study...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Longevity
Nature.com

Human CD34 very small embryonic-like stem cells can give rise to endothelial colony-forming cells with a multistep differentiation strategy using UM171 and nicotinamide acid

Endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs) are now the consensus endothelial progenitor cells subtype with vasculogenic potential [1]. Ontogeny of ECFCs are still a matter of debate. Human very small embryonic-like stem cells (VSELs) are small dormant stem cells with properties of self-renewal and multipotential ability to differentiate in the three-germ layers [2]. We previously described that human VSELs from bone marrow are able to give rise to vessel formation in vivo [3] and several independent groups confirmed our data with human, mouse or rat VSELs [4]. Thus, we believe that ECFCs could originate from VSELs. To develop a source of ECFC-like cells for vascular repair, the use of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS) and embryonic stem cells (ESCs) has been investigated [5]. However, some significant molecular and functional differences have been observed between iPS-derived ESCs and primary ESCs. Beside low expression of NOS3 and retention of Oct4 and Klf4 expression in iPS-ESCs, these cells do not cluster properly with primary ESCs and posses immature mitochondria [5].
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Subcellular vesicles regulate 'stemness' of human neural stem cells during division

Stem cells are one of the few cell types within the body that have the ability to both self-renew and produce cells that develop into more specialized cell types which eventually built up a functional organ. During development, these cells face the delicate task to switch between these two functions in a timed and programmable manner. One mechanism how stem cells achieve this shift in cell fate is the asymmetric concentration of cell fate determinants during the late stages of cell division, or mitosis, generating two distinct sibling cells. The team from the Central Institute of Mental Health (CIMH) has now investigated how sibling cells with such unequal properties are generated by human neural stem cells. In the study now published in Science Advances, they describe how asymmetric inheritance of a subcellular vesicle compartment, namely lysosomes, influence the localization and activity of one important cell fate determining signaling pathway, the Notch pathway.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
Phys.org

New study advances knowledge of the battle between viruses and human cells

In the long-term battle between a herpesvirus and its human host, a University of Massachusetts virologist and her team of students have identified some human RNA able to resist the viral takeover—and the mechanism by which that occurs. This discovery, described in a paper published Feb. 15 in Proceedings...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Advancement in hepatitis B cell lines a step forward in discovering new treatments

Researchers created stable cell lines capable of producing different genotypes of the hepatitis B virus (HBV), advancing understanding of each type's distinct virological features, treatment responses, and infectivity that could lead to new therapies against a virus infecting humans as far back as 4,500 years ago. Cell lines are a...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy