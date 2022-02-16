ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Man sentenced in Wicomico County to 90 years for rape, sex abuse of minors

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 8 days ago
A man was sentenced to 90 years in prison by a Wicomico County judge for rape and sexual abuse of two minors.

Franklin Rodriguez Gutierrez was convicted by a Wicomico County jury in December of two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of rape in the second degree, two counts of sexual offense in the second degree, and two counts of sexual offense in the third degree.

On Feb. 11, Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Rodriguez to 45 years for each victim, to be served consecutively in the Department of Corrections, according to a release from the Wicomico County State's Attorney's office.

Rodriguez will also be required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision by the sexual offender management team.

The offenses occurred between December 2012 and October 2014. Both minor victims were under the age of 11 at the time of the offenses, and bravely came forward in 2019 disclosing the abuse they endured, the release said.

#Rape#Sex Abuse
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

