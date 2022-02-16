ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

SABCS 2021: Combination Strategies Under Investigation for R/R HER2+ mBC

By Vijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD
onclive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVijayakrishna Gadi, MD, PhD: Let’s go to the exciting new stuff and frame it in terms of this patient. Michelle, I’m going to start with you. Maybe highlight a couple of San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium abstracts or things that caught your eye, and we can use that as a launching...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Drugs#Destiny Breast03#Adc
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
verywellhealth.com

The Most Common Addictive Drugs

Substance abuse in the United States is one of the leading health conditions impacting millions of lives. Statistically, 165 million people or 60.2% of Americans ages 12 and older currently abuse drugs, including alcohol and tobacco. Since 2000, there have been 700,000 overdose deaths in the U.S., with annual rate increases of 4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Real Health

Quitting Smoking After Lung Cancer Diagnosis Improves Survival

People who quit smoking around the time they were diagnosed with lung cancer saw a nearly 30% improvement in overall survival, according to a meta-analysis published in the Journal of Thoracic Surgery. “Quitting smoking at or around diagnosis is associated with a beneficial effect on the survival of lung cancer...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

The Link Between Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Alcoholism

Narcissism is a personality trait that in some people can be part of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) and alcoholism is a substance use disorder, but the two are linked and share similar qualities. Narcissists can become alcoholics and alcoholics can be particularly narcissistic when drunk. Many alcoholics are not narcissists when they’re sober.
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Is Effective in Patients With Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Heparanase promotes endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition in diabetic glomerular endothelial cells through mediating ERK signaling

Glomerular endothelial cells (GEnCs) dysfunction occurs at the early stage of diabetic nephropathy (DN). One of its characteristics is endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). Heparanase (HPSE) is the only known mammalian endoglycosidase capable of degrading heparin sulfates and has a prominent role in DN pathogenesis. However, whether HPSE induces EndMT of GEnCs remains unknown. This study aimed to determine the effect and potential mechanism of HPSE on GEnCs phenotype under high-glucose conditions. In the early development of streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic mice, HPSE overexpression was positively correlated with renal injury and the number of GEnCs undergoing EndMT, which was characterized by loss of endothelial marker CD31 and gain of mesenchymal markers including Î±-SMA and Snail1/2 by double immunofluorescence staining. Bioinformatics analysis revealed a positive correlation between HPSE and ERK. The counts of double positive staining of CD31 and p-ERK1/2 was significantly increased in the glomeruli of STZ-induced diabetic mice compared with sham mice. In cultured GEnCs, high glucose dramatically upregulated the expressions of HPSE and p-ERK1/2, both of which were markedly blocked by HPSE siRNA. Furthermore, recombinant mouse HPSE (rmHPSE) promoted the expressions of mesenchymal markers and p-ERK1/2 in a dosage- and time-dependent manner. U0126, a specific MEK/ERK inhibitor, significantly inhibited either high glucose or rmHPSE-induced EndMT of GEnCs. These data indicate that high glucose induces EndMT of GEnCs at least partially through upregulating HPSE and that HPSE promotes EndMT of GEnCs via activating ERK signaling. This study improves understanding the crucial role of HPSE in DN development and progression.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy