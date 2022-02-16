19-year-old shooting victim dies, other teen found wounded near Stockton Red Roof Inn hotel

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed and another teenager was found wounded Tuesday night near a Stockton hotel.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said officers went to the Red Roof Inn on West Fremont Street, near Interstate 5, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Officers then found an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds at the nearby Arco gas station, also on West Fremont Street, Silva reported.

Both victims were hospitalized and Stockton police later reported the 19-year-old died from his wounds.

The other victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police reported.

Silva did not say if there was a connection between the two people. Details about the shooter or a motive have also not been reported.

Police were still investigating in the area around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.