19-year-old shooting victim dies, other teen found wounded near Stockton Red Roof Inn hotel
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed and another teenager was found wounded Tuesday night near a Stockton hotel.
Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said officers went to the Red Roof Inn on West Fremont Street, near Interstate 5, where they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.3-month-old baby uninjured after ‘butane honey oil lab’ explosion at Stockton hotel
Officers then found an 18-year-old with gunshot wounds at the nearby Arco gas station, also on West Fremont Street, Silva reported.
Both victims were hospitalized and Stockton police later reported the 19-year-old died from his wounds.
The other victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police reported.
Silva did not say if there was a connection between the two people. Details about the shooter or a motive have also not been reported.
Police were still investigating in the area around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
