Cancer

Dr. Palmbos on the Utilization of Nivolumab Following Cystectomy in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

By Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD
onclive.com
 2 days ago

Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD, discusses the utilization of adjuvant nivolumab following cystectomy in high-risk, muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Phillip Palmbos, MD, PhD, assistant professor, University of Michigan Health, discusses...

www.onclive.com

MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
CANCER
biospace.com

Potential Organ-Sparing Bladder Cancer Treatment Shines in Phase II

EnGene, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that pioneers novel non-viral gene therapies, announced positive results from its LEGEND study. The LEGEND study is the first-in-human Phase I/II clinical trial of EG-70 for the treatment of high-grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) in patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) treatment, the most common immunotherapy for treating early-stage bladder cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study presents novel treatment strategy to tackle metastatic intra-abdominal cancer

Researchers from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) have found a potential new strategy to treat peritoneal carcinomatosis, a metastatic form of intra-abdominal cancer, where patients are presented with limited treatment options and poor overall survival. Published in Cell Reports Medicine on 15 February 2022, the findings provide a way to identify more effective treatments for patients with metastatic intra-abdominal cancers by targeting what fuels cancer cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Molecular treatment is able to control brain metastasis of different tumors

Mount Sinai researchers conducting clinical trials of a drug targeting a cancer gene found that it increased metastatic cancer patients' survival and was able to work within the brain, according to a study published in Clinical Cancer Research in February. The drug entrectinib targets cancers that involve fusions between the...
CANCER
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Optimal blood pressure target to prevent severe hypertension in pregnancy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Severe hypertension in pregnancy is a hypertensive crisis that requires urgent and intensive care due to its high maternal and fetal mortality. However, there is still a conflict of opinion on the recommendations of antihypertensive therapy. This study aimed to identify the optimal blood pressure (BP) levels to prevent severe hypertension in pregnant women with nonsevere hypertension. Ovid MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library were searched, and only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included if they compared the effects of antihypertensive drugs and placebo/no treatment or more intensive and less intensive BP-lowering treatments in nonsevere hypertensive pregnant patients. A random effects model meta-analysis was performed to estimate the pooled risk ratio (RR) for the outcomes. Forty RCTs with 6355 patients were included in the study. BP-lowering treatment significantly prevented severe hypertension (RR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.37"“0.56), preeclampsia (RR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69"“0.98), severe preeclampsia (RR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.17"“0.84), placental abruption (RR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32"“0.86), and preterm birth (<"‰37 weeks; RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71"“0.93), while the risk of small for gestational age infants was increased (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.02"“1.54). An achieved systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <"‰130"‰mmHg reduced the risk of severe hypertension to nearly one-third compared with an SBP of â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg, with a significant interaction of the BP levels achieved with BP-lowering therapy. There was no significant interaction between the subtypes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and BP-lowering treatment, except for placental abruption. BP-lowering treatment aimed at an SBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg and accompanied by the careful monitoring of fetal growth might be recommended to prevent severe hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Health board bids to trace patient after HIV detected in blood sample

A health board is trying to identify a person who may not know they are HIV positive after finding the virus in a blood sample.NHS Highland has contacted a small number of patients who had blood taken at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness early last year.HIV was identified in one of the samples, but the health board said the positive result detected did not relate to the patient from whom the sample was taken.Further research revealed the sample could have been contaminated by another person’s sample in a laboratory.The health board said it has not yet been possible to identify the...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Blood pressure and mortality after percutaneous coronary intervention: a population-based cohort study

Revascularization procedures, including percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), for coronary artery disease (CAD) are increasingly performed in Korea. However, studies on blood pressure control targets in these patients remain insufficient. To assess the relationship between baseline blood pressure and all-cause mortality in CAD patients who underwent PCI. A population-based retrospective cohort study based on the national claims database of the Korean National Health Insurance System, which represents the entire Korean population. A total 38,330 patients with a history of PCI for CAD between 2005 and 2008 were recruited and followed up for all-cause mortality until December 31, 2017. Baseline systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) were measured, and they were classified into eight SBP and DBP groups each. The hazard ratios (HRs) for all-cause mortality were measured for each group. The pattern of SBP and DBP in this population followed a J-curve relationship for all-cause mortality, with the nadir point at 119 and 74Â mmHg, respectively. In subjects aged"‰>"‰60Â years, high SBP (â‰¥"‰160Â mmHg) and high DBP (â‰¥"‰90Â mmHg) were significantly related to death. Moreover, in subjects aged"‰>"‰60Â years, low DBP (<"‰70Â mmHg) was significantly related to mortality. There is a J-curve relationship between baseline blood pressure and all-cause mortality in patients who underwent PCI, and intensive lowering of blood pressure may be beneficial for these patients. However, the elderly population needs more attention as excessive BP lowering, particularly DBP, could instead increase the risk of death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The association between prolonged sedentary time and coronary artery calcification in young healthy men in Korea: a cohort study

Coronary artery calcium score (CACS) is a useful method for predicting coronary artery disease in asymptomatic adults. In this study, we investigated the association between prolonged sedentary time and CACS. A cohort study was conducted in 14949 men with negative CACS (CACS"‰="‰0) at baseline who were followed up at least once. Sedentary time was categorized into"‰<"‰7, 7"“8, and â‰¥Â 9Â h/day. CACS was calculated by cardiac tomography. During 60,112.1 person-years of follow-up, 569 participants developed positive CACS. The multivariable adjusted hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals) for incident positive CACS comparing sedentary times of 7"“8Â h/day and"‰â‰¥"‰9Â h/day to sedentary time of"‰<"‰7Â h/day were 1.25 (0.97"“1.62) and 1.28 (1.03"“1.59), respectively. This association was more strongly observed in the non-obese group (BMI"‰<"‰25Â kg/m2). In contrast, in the obese group (BMI"‰â‰¥"‰25Â kg/m2), there was no significant association between sedentary time and incidence of positive CACS. Prolonged sedentary time was significantly associated with incidence of positive CACS in the study. CACS is also an effective screening tool for predicting future cardiovascular events in asymptomatic patients. Therefore, CACS can be an effective screening method for predicting coronary artery diseases in people with prolonged sedentary time, especially in metabolically healthy people.
ASIA

