Third annual STEM event connects students to Argonne

By Argonne National Laboratory
 2 days ago

Newswise — In the third year of First Look at Argonne, researchers and past First Look participants encouraged prospective students to pursue internship pathways with the Lab. For students from underrepresented communities, access to premier scientific internships has not been easy to gain in the past. To rectify...

Free Lance-Star

Sealston Elementary School greenhouse will help students study STEM

The King George Education Foundation recently provided a new greenhouse for Sealston Elementary School, which was made possible by a generous donation from Scott and Samantha Cogil of King George County. An official ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Sealston Elementary, where the Cogils were given the honor of wielding...
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Mercury

OJR students participate in iWish STEM twinning program with school in Ireland

SOUTH COVENTRY — Owen J. Roberts School District and a school in Donegal, Ireland, are collaborating in a global STEM twinning initiative piloted by iWish, a multi-award-winning program dedicated to showcasing the power of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to female students internationally. The iWish partnership with the Irish...
EDUCATION
Herald Community Newspapers

STEM students discover the ocean

Second grade students at John Street School recently learned about sea turtles and the effects of oil spills on the oceans during a STEM lesson. “The class learned about the life and struggles of sea turtles, as well as how humans can help with wildlife and ocean conservation,” a statement released by the Franklin Square Union Free School District read.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
Yale Daily News

International STEM students to enjoy loosened government regulations

The Biden Administration announced a series of new regulations designed to attract global talent in the STEM fields to the United States in a move that will have wide-ranging benefits for the country and could affect the University, according to University officials and experts in the foreign policy. The policy...
EDUCATION
Valley News

EVMWD to co-host free STEM event for high school students

LAKE ELSINORE – Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District will once again co-host the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in Public Utilities Learning Lab for local high school students. The weeklong event, from July 11-15, is a collaboration between Riverside Public Utilities, EVMWD and the Science & Technology Education Partnership. Through the STEM PULL program, students have the unique opportunity to meet industry experts, participate in hands-on projects, and explore future career paths in the utility industry. “We are excited to once again offer this program to local high school students,” Kaitlyn Wu, who oversees EVMWD’s education programs, said. “Through STEM PULL, students gain real-world skills and engage with industry professionals. We hope this will op.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Elementary robotics program introduces students to STEM

The Estes Elementary School robotics program began four years ago, and since then participation and interest has increased, said program sponsor Kelly Klausing. Klausing, who teaches math at the school, said that even though students have had four years to work with the robots, they only had one year of in-person competition due to the pandemic. In that time, however, they have been working on code and learning more about robotics.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Post and Courier

SRR engineers mentor USC Aiken students for STEM capstone project

Savannah River Remediation, Environmental Management’s liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, sponsored four USC Aiken engineering students for their science, technology, engineering and math capstone project. “Partnering with USC Aiken extends the site’s involvement in the community and local institutions,” DOE-Savannah River Assistant Manager for Waste Disposition...
AIKEN, SC
WZDX

NASA, Drake State create free STEM 'bootcamps' for students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Interested in getting a head start in a potential career in STEM?. Well, Drake State Community & Technical College is here to help middle and high school students who are interested. Middle and high school students can now enroll in free STEM bootcamps at Drake State....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Oakland Press

Disabled adult Royal Oak students light up with STEM project

A Lawrence Technological University program is working with a group of young adult disabled students through Royal Oak Schools to increase their access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills. The Marburger STEM Center at the university is doing an educational outreach to Royal Oak Schools, which runs a program...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Williamson Source

Encourage Your STEM Student

With the demand and popularity for STEM knowledge, there are lots of benefits to encouraging the students in your life to take on STEM projects. But it can be daunting to keep them going outside of school. With so many options and methods, it’s tough to choose the ones that will keep your students engaged and interested in STEM topics when their teachers aren’t there to keep them on track.
NASHVILLE, TN
KAAL-TV

Connecting nursing students with area youth

(ABC 6 NEWS) - In Pine Island, there's a new community partnership between a community center and Winona State University-Rochester, and it's all benefiting children. Winona State nursing students are teaching children how to live a healthy lifestyle. The new class brings nursing students out into the community to learn...
ROCHESTER, MN
Herald-Dispatch

Annual event helps Scouts earn merit badges

HUNTINGTON — Dozens of Scouts were at Marshall University on Saturday for the annual Merit Badge College for the Buckskin Council of Boy Scouts of America. The 28th annual event was open to male and female Scouts from throughout the state and region and offered participants the chance to work on two merit badges. A variety of merit badges were available during the event, and Scouts received instruction from university faculty and staff serving as merit badge counselors.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WYTV.com

How local schools are using STEM to launch students into workforce

(WKBN) – Some local students are getting a jump-start on their futures. This year, both Jackson Milton and Springfield schools have introduced hands-on STEM programs to their students. Student Ava Darney said these programs have helped her start to pave a pathway for her future. “I’ve always had the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
So Md News.com

Black health and wellness celebrated at annual event

Health and wellness was front and center at the 41st annual Black History Month Breakfast, held virtually on Saturday. The event, hosted annually by House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), is a celebration of achievements by African Americans. “I felt it very appropriate during February to have a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeySoCal

UCLA and partners win fed grant to boost diversity in nuclear physics field

The UCLA Department of Physics and Astronomy has received federal government funding for a pilot program designed to help low-income, first-generation and historically underrepresented undergraduate students pursue careers in nuclear physics, it was announced Friday. The $500,000 grant from the nuclear physics program in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office...
COLLEGES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catholic Memorial hosts STEM Challenge for students, 250 compete

WAUKESHA, Wis. - More than 250 middle school students from 18 schools in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties competed in a STEM Challenge on Wednesday. The competition, held at Catholic Memorial High School, was a way to encourage students' interest in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math. "They are...
WAUKESHA, WI

