Third annual STEM event connects students to Argonne

LAKE ELSINORE – Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District will once again co-host the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in Public Utilities Learning Lab for local high school students. The weeklong event, from July 11-15, is a collaboration between Riverside Public Utilities, EVMWD and the Science & Technology Education Partnership. Through the STEM PULL program, students have the unique opportunity to meet industry experts, participate in hands-on projects, and explore future career paths in the utility industry. “We are excited to once again offer this program to local high school students,” Kaitlyn Wu, who oversees EVMWD’s education programs, said. “Through STEM PULL, students gain real-world skills and engage with industry professionals. We hope this will op.
Comments / 0