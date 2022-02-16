ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Family of slain Charlotte city bus driver calls killer an ‘animal,’ demands justice

By Ciara Lankford, Morgan Frances, Jesse Ullmann
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The family of a CATS bus driver, who was shot and killed during a road rage incident Friday night, pleaded with the public to help them track down the shooter.

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” said Rivera’s mother, Sylvia Rivera. “Please somebody if you know anything, say something. This animal has to be taken off the street.”

Ethan Rivera, 41, was tragically shot and killed by a suspect who is still on the loose in what CMPD has described as a road rage incident last Friday, Feb. 11, around 9:30 p.m. in Uptown.

CMPD released new pictures of the man, they say, shot and killed the 41-year-old father.

“If it happened to my son, your child could be next. Because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind,” Sylvia Rivera said.

“We’re going to be coming for you and we’re going to find you,” police said in a news conference Tuesday.

CMPD issued the warning to the suspect they’re aggressively looking for. The CATS bus cameras captured the whole thing, generating pictures of both the suspect and his car.

Police say the man was driving a black Honda Pilot, year 2003-2005.

“You will notice that the black Honda Pilot has running boards. The backup lights on this model are the large squares on the sides of the license plate,” CMPD said.

Photos of the suspect vehicle via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Police haven’t yet ruled out if the driver was the only person in the car.

“If you recognize this person and especially if the person looks familiar and you know that person to drive a car like this, we need your help. Ethan’s family deserves your help,” CMPD said on Tuesday.

Photos of suspect via Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Rivera’s family and friends call him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year. Sylvia Rivera described her son saying, “He had a tremendous heart, and he had a tremendous smile and they took all that away from us.”

She said Rivera moved to Charlotte to be closer to his kids, who will now grow up without their father.

“That’s very painful,” she said. “He’s my oldest son and I don’t know what to do.”

A candlelight service is being held Thursday at 7 p.m. at Camp Greene Park in Charlotte in remembrance of Ethan Rivera.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CMPD at 704-336-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 where you can remain anonymous. Charlotte Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

Marianne Leighton Ripper
2d ago

I would have never dreamt that a person doing their job would be killed. I guess nothing is surprising anymore. How sad it's become in Charlotte and America. 😥😥😥

