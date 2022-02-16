Here’s where you can find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices remain high across the country and the same can be said about gas prices in Colorado.
As of Wednesday morning, the average cost of gas in Colorado Springs is $3.30 while the national average price is $3.53.
With those totals in mind, where can you get the biggest bang for your buck in the Springs?
- Maverik : $2.98
- Everyday : $2.99
- Sam’s Club : $2.99
- Costco : $2.99
- Everyday $3.06
- North Circle Gas Stop : $3.07
- Gasamat : $3.09
- Shell : $3.09
- Rudy’s : $3.09
Looking to travel outside of Colorado Springs? Below are the cheapest gas prices around the state.
- Sinclair – Evans: $2.94
- Sam’s Club – Longmont: $2.97
- Costco – Aurora: $2.98
- Sam’s Club – Castle Rock: $2.98
- Sam’s Club – Aurora: $2.98
- Costco – Thornton: $2.99
- Sin c lair – Aurora: $2.99
- Costco – Arvada: $2.99
- Everyday – Parker: $2.99
- Everyday – Colorado Springs: $2.99
All prices are courtesy of GasBuddy .

