Pittsburgh, PA

CBRE: Industrial leasing spiked by nearly 40% in Pittsburgh in 2021

By Tim Schooley
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
Mt. Washington WPXI The downtown Pittsburgh skyline rises behind homes along Grandview Avenue in Mt. Washington on Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021. (Steven Adams | Tribune-Review )

PITTSBURGH — A total of 4.9 million square feet of industrial space leased in 2021 translated into a dizzying increase of 38.3% last year over the year before in what is typically a stable Pittsburgh market.

That’s the headline finding of CBRE’s industrial report for the fourth quarter of 2021 for the Pittsburgh market as well as for the year, one in which it seems safe to conclude that the pandemic helped to turbo-charge demand for distribution space.

CBRE reported a number of major deals, including a company called Nogin taking 257,991 square feet at 2250 Roswell Drive.

