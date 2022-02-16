ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

History Channel Plans Short Mini-Series Backed by Ancestry to Accompany ‘Lincoln’ Documentary

By Brian Steinberg
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile A+E’s History Channel sets out to tell the story of Abraham Lincoln in a documentary over three nights it will also tell the stories of formerly enslaved people who were also an important part of that era in a mini-series backed by one of its advertisers. Ancestry...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

15 movies about Black history to watch with your family

A wonderful way to celebrate Black culture is to watch movies that feature Black talent and/or highlight their stories. Sitting down and watching movies with the family is a great way to spend some quality time, but this could be a great opportunity to educate your kids and family members about the importance of Black representation in cinema.
MLB
Newsday

LI's Theodore Roosevelt gets two-night History Channel documentary

The president who called Long Island home will be the subject of the two-night History Channel documentary "Theodore Roosevelt." Based on Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin's book "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," the five-hour documentary airing May 30 and 31 chronicles the cowboy, soldier, conservationist, adventurer, author and U.S. vice president who at age 42 in 1901 became America's youngest chief executive when President William McKinley was assassinated. Goodwin and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monique Coleman
Person
Abraham Lincoln
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Col#The Documentary#History Channel Plans#A E Networks#Freedman S Bureau#Disney Plus#Hulu
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
thesource.com

TikTok Celebrates Black History Month by Announcing Their Black TikTok Trailblazers List

Tik Tok is celebrating Black History Month by launching #BlackTikTok, an industry-defining community that is always innovating, trailblazing, and creating trends. Tik Tok’s celebration of #BlackTikTok includes the Black TikTok Trailblazers lists, the next-generation of entertainment leaders, nominated by the TikTok community for their creativity, passion, and authenticity. Musicians @yeahitsak and @megagonefree are among the Black TikTok creators featured on the list, which spans all verticals. Let me know what you think, and we’ll set up a meeting with any of the trailblazers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Simplemost

Six-Year-Old Impersonates Black History’s Famous Figures

At an age where kids are starting to learn the basics of reading and writing, Rosie White is giving history lessons of trailblazers past and present that look like her, from music royalty to African American politicians who have made history. The 6-year-old from Michigan makes educational videos impersonating famous...
MICHIGAN STATE
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy