Beverly Johnson is 69 years old and still heating up the runway at New York Fashion Week. Designers Sergio Hudson and Bibhu Mohapatra decided the stunning grandmother was the perfect person to represent their creations on the catwalk — she was even the final model at the Mohapatra show, which is always an honor. Wearing a stunning white gown with a black cape that flowed in the breeze as she strutted before photographers, Johnson gave an emotional interview to the Associated Press about what that moment meant to her as a Black woman in the fashion industry. “All of the models (in the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO