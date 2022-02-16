ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedro Pascal Gives First ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Update, Thrills Fans

By Rebekah Barton
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter Din Djarin first appeared in the Star Wars universe on November 12, 2019, Star Wars fans haven’t been able to get enough of him and his tiny foundling, Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”). For two seasons so far, showrunner Jon...

insidethemagic.net

Distractify

Who's the Actress Behind the Armorer in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. During Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunites with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). Both the armorer and Paz are believers in 'The Way of the Mandalore,' a Mandalorian creed that forbids its followers from ever taking their helmets off. So, we hear the armorer's voice, but we never see what she looks like.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Report Hints at Season 3 Release Window on Disney+

A possible time frame for the Season 3 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with the popular Disney+ series leaning towards a late 2022 premiere. While fans have waited for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to continue their adventures, the duo made surprise appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has essentially taken over Episodes 5 and 6 of Book of Boba Fett, continuing the storyline from the Season 2 finale and sending Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen to the background. Now, a new report gives an insight as to when The Mandalorian Season 3 will return.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Who Saved Grogu from Order 66?

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett took yet another detour, tying the show back to popular characters from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars titles. As expected, we got a little time with Grogu, formerly known as Baby Yoda, and finally received some concrete information about his backstory. A single flashback scene answered a major question about the adorable character's origins, and his place in the overall Star Wars story, but it also created an even bigger mystery in the process.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Date Set; Next Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Also Gets Poster

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on today’s earnings call that the next Star Wars Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, will debut on May 25, the Wednesday prior to Memorial Day weekend. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Hayden Christensen is expected to return as Darth Vader. Also starring are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. The series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold. The Season 1 finale of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett premiered today on the...
MOVIES
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Timothy Olyphant
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Mark Hamill
epicstream.com

Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson is Dismayed Following Major The Book of Boba Fett Death

A live-action showdown between Ahsoka and Cad Bane must happen. The Book of Boba Fett finally served as the live-action debut of arguably one of Star Wars' most notorious and menacing villains in Cad Bane and while it looked like his arrival would be a major game-changer in the MandoVerse, the show's finale did the unthinkable and "killed" the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels baddie.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

What Does the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Finale Mean for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?

The Book of Boba Fett ended with an action-packed finale this week, but the best parts of a disjointed season of Star Wars TV had nothing to do with the former bounty hunter. After years of Star Wars fans hoping and waiting to see Boba Fett get a story of his own, Din Djarin and Baby Yoda stole the show from the man who made Mandalorian armor famous in the first place.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Rumored to Join the MCU

It looks like the Oscar-nominated actor might be joining the MCU. There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently the number one movie franchise thanks to the large success of its films and TV shows. The franchise has also attracted some of the best actors in the world like Anthony Hopkins, Robert Redford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ben Kingsley, Cate Blanchett, and many more. It has also turned some of its actors to become big movie stars like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the late Chadwick Boseman, among others. In other words, there are a lot of talents that have joined the franchise and it looks like they are recruiting yet again another award-winning actor.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Will The Book of Boba Fett Revive This Unused Clone Wars Showdown?

For a number of years after the cancellation of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, creator Dave Filoni shared details about adventures he hadn't gotten the chance to explore before the series had concluded, from larger narrative trajectories to specific encounters between characters. When the series surprisingly returned for a final season on Disney+, Filoni delivered on a number of his teases, while some of his concepts found their way into other projects. However, one encounter Filoni hinted at and even showed an animatic of to audiences at Star Wars Celebration in 2017 was a showdown between bounty hunters Cad Bane and Boba Fett. With one episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, surely some audiences are already speculating that this showdown could be coming in this season finale. The season finale of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES

